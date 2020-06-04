And after a failed attempt – due to meteorological problems – given on May 27 to launch the Crew Dragon capsule of SpaceX and NASA, today, May 30, 2020, we are witnessing a historical event, as we are witnessing the first launch of SpaceX – company of Elon Musk – with crew on board, and the first in 9 years, also manned, by NASA. (By the way, here you can read Elon Musk’s story).

There was a lot of speculation around the launch of the same capsule earlier today, as the local weather was doing a bit of its own and there was a possibility of changing, again, the launch day. And even more, when yesterday, May 29, a SpaceX prototype – not this capsule – exploded in Texas while testing.

NASA, until today, was the only institution (in the USA) capable of creating space vehicles, and therefore, manning trips to outer space (putting them into orbit, taking them to the International Space Station or even trying to take them to the Moon). But not anymore. The Demo-2 mission made up of the Falcon 9 and the Crew Dragon, gives way to private companies such as SpaceX also developing space technology and making flights to reduce costs and, in the future, think about commercial and even tourist trips.

Today will be a day that will mark the history of humanity forever, as the Crew Dragon capsule was finally able to take off.

Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken These are the names that we will have to remember forever – apart from Musk’s, of course – since they were the NASA astronauts in charge of this mission with the Falcon 9 and a Crew Dragon spacecraft destined for the International Space Station from the Space Center. NASA Kennedy at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Here we leave you the exact moment of the launch of SpaceX and NASA