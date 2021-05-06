SpaceX already has more than 500,000 pre-purchases for Starlink

05/06/2021 at 11:24 AM CEST

Spacex you are going through a very sweet moment in your history. For starters, they just brought back the crew of the International Space Station with unprecedented success for a private company. Afterwards, they have succeeded inStarship SN15 – the ship that will presumably take us to Mars – manages to land without explodingr, something the previous 14 models did not achieve.

Now it has shown that it is breaking records also on its satellite internet, as it has achieved 500,000 orders. The fundamental figure behind these operations, Siva Bharadvaj, has revealed this information after the twenty-sixth mission to bring 60 more satellites into planetary orbit. Thus, there are already a total of 1500 satellites that are part of this gigantic constellation.

Naturally, Elon Musk has commented on this success on Twitter, while the founder of SpaceX has taken the occasion to explain some questions about the project: “The only limitation is the high density of users in urban areas. Most of the first 500,000 users will receive the service, but the problem will be when they are millions of users “.

It should be remembered that Elon Musk’s satellite internet was opened for public beta at $ 99 per month. In addition, there is also a pre-purchase of the service for a 99 dollar deposit and $ 499 to buy the hardware kit that includes the Wi-Fi router among other issues.