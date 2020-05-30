NASA prepares for launch this Saturday the SpaceX to the International Space Station. (. Photo).

“We’re moving forward. Climate challenges continue with a 50% chance of cancellation, ”NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted.

The Falcon 9 rocket with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to launch at 3:22 p.m. (7:22 p.m. GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. And the attendance of President Donald Trump is expected.

The weather forced the postponement of what would have been the first astronaut launch from US soil in nearly a decade, and the first manned by a commercial company, last Wednesday.

“Proceeding with the countdown today,” said by Musk, founder of SpaceX.

If not, the next window, which is determined by the relative positions of the launch site to the space station, is Sunday at 3:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT), and good weather is forecast.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 49, and Douglas Hurley, 53, former military pilots who joined the space agency in 2000, will take off for the International Space Station from the historic launch pad 39A, such as Apollo 11.

The mission takes place amid the restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which forced the crew to remain in quarantine for more than two weeks.

This time there will be no spectators gathered from a distance to observe the launch as usual.

NASA asked the public to stay away from Cocoa Beach, the traditional observation point, although that request did not discourage fans of space exploration, who gathered there anyway on Wednesday during the first attempt.