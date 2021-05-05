SpaceX achieves a perfect landing of its prototype SN15 Starship

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft SN15 prototype has successfully performed its suborbital flight test going one step further than its predecessors.

This has been the maiden flight of this new generation of prototype spaceship -SN15 stands for serial number 15 and incorporates many design and construction differences from previous prototypes.

Today we could see the SN15 taking off, reaching the expected 10 kilometers and gliding over the sky of Boca Chica. The 50-meter stainless steel craft has been in the air for about six minutes after takeoff to finally land softly on the ground.

We recall that the four previous tests, from SN8 to SN11, were also launched successfully and mostly managed to take off, turn off their Raptor engines, glide and turn over, but the end in all of them ended with the prototype of the ship shattered. Only SN10 managed to successfully return to the ground upright on the platform, although sadly it also exploded due to the rough landing.

In the case of SN11, the craft exploded during the Raptor re-ignition procedure that initiates the flip maneuver, causing the vehicle to fall to the ground in pieces, although due to the intense fog we could hardly appreciate it.

For today’s test to be successful, Elon Musk’s company has made major modifications to the SN15’s engines. During the last days the prototype of the Starship It has undergone extensive testing to ensure that the test achieved the goals that SpaceX had set for itself.

According to official information, Starship SN15 was scheduled to fly on Tuesday, May 4., with road closures, temporary flight restrictions and all the paperwork expected from the FAA in order. However, Spacex decided to cancel the attempt due to the weather and storms that had been forecast for the area after sunset, which would have complicated possible recovery operations.

As both team members and himself have expressed on numerous occasions Musk, SpaceX is fully aware that numerous flights are required to hone its understanding of a unique flight profile.. In fact, even with a successful SN15 flight, repeating achievements is key to getting the ship they want Starship to be.

However, that does not mean that everyone celebrates the small big successes, so the CEO of the company has not been slow to go to his favorite social network to show his joy with the result:

Starship landing rated! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2021

