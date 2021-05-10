SpaceX accepts Dogecoin payment for DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon

Elon Musk’s space company, SpaceX will launch the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon. In fact, paid in full with DOGE.

Specifically, the Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), based in Canada, announced this Sunday the DOGE-1 Mission, which will target the Moon. Additionally, this mission has the peculiarity that it will be paid in full with Dogecoin.

As a fun fact, Musk previously announced the company’s plans, albeit in a tweet on April Fools’ Day.

“SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the Moon, literal”.

In particular, the DOGE-1 mission comes after Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “Dogefather,” made his debut as a host on Saturday Night Live.

SpaceX and the DOGE-1 Mission

The truth is, according to a press release, Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) has paid SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, to launch Mission DOGE-1 to the Moon.

Geometric Energy Corporation proudly announces the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon – the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with DOGE – will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Https://t.co/V43VFLD6sp – Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) (@GeometricEnergy) May 9, 2021

Very importantly, the financial value of the mission was not disclosed.

The truth is that Geometric Energy Corporation’s DOGE-1 mission to the Moon will involve the administration of the Geometric Space Corporation (GSC) mission.

Also, collaborating with SpaceX to launch a 40-kilogram cube as a carpool on a Falcon 9 lunar payload mission in the first quarter of 2022.

By the way, Geometric Energy Corporation said its payload will get lunar spatial intelligence from onboard sensors and cameras. With integrated communications and computer systems.

In this regard, Tom Ochinero, vice president of commercial sales at SpaceX, said: “DOGE-1 will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit. And, it will lay the foundations for interplanetary trade.

“We are excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon.”

Also, Geometric Energy CEO Samuel Reid said: “Having officially negotiated with DOGE for an agreement of this magnitude. Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX, have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for the lunar business in the space sector.

New record for your rocket series

Undoubtedly, for SpaceX, the announcement also comes on the day the company set a new record for its Falcon 9 series of rockets. After putting another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit, SpaceX landed the Falcon 9 rocket booster. for the tenth time.

Finally, when Elon Musk said that Dogecoin would reach the Moon, he was serious, what do you think about it? Let me know in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Neil Armstrong: “Research is creating new knowledge.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related