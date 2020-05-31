There are not a few simulators that are added to the catalog of the Joy-Con console, whether it is managing taverns, companies, equestrian ranches or even digital voyéur experiences, but what you surely had not yet known was the possibility of taking out an entire space station ahead, similar to managing the construction and growth of a city … but in space, with its varied alien species of the most sympathetic. So is Spacebase Startopia, a combination of space simulator with real-time strategy elements which has come out of the laborious hands of the independent studio Realmforge and whose publication is going to be dealt with by the publisher Kalypso Media, with its release scheduled for the Nintendo Switch eShop for 2021, having yet to specify the exact day and month more ahead, reason why it will still be necessary to wait a little; Luckily, at least we have your presentation trailer combined with a round of questions and answers of the most original that you can see below:

Help, we are all going to mor … What … Wow, sorry, it seems that my systems are no longer updated – [registro de memoria borrado] – much, much better … WELCOME you to Spacebase Startopia! I’m VAL, your useful and efficient space station AI!

According to my data, this station has not been used at all in the last 17 years! What a strange thing. And I add: it seems that you are the only rational way of life in this sector. Well then, CONGRATULATIONS! I hereby appoint you Commander of this space station! Hopefully you’ll be more successful than your predecessor, which, according to the logbook, um … he ran into some worm-shaped aliens … hey, it’s not that bad either!

To avoid the same thing happening to you, you have a lot to do. Among other things, there is the development of other sectors and the maintenance of the three main decks, as well as attracting customers and entertaining our visitors from outer space, which provide us with enough energy for our global improvement plans. Oh, and before I forget. It is probably a mistake in my security protocol … but my sensors show a huge number of enemies in all sectors …

So what are we waiting for? To work! Let us join forces to conquer space ».

Spacebase Startopia wows you with its original mix of economic simulation strategy and empire building alongside classic skirmishes of real-time strategy games and a healthy dose of humor. In addition to the challenging single player campaign mode and the versatile battle mode, it also has competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes for up to four players. And if keeping all three decks of the space station, entertaining the eight alien races, and defending yourself from invaders wasn’t a challenge in itself, the AI ​​that doubles as a dynamic narrator won’t make the matter any easier and comment on everything that happens. in an adorable but scathing way.

Main features:

The single player campaign features 10 fully folded missions and will demand all your skill as a commander of Spacebase Startopia As you fight to create one of the most attractive trade and tourist destinations in the universe, each of the three decks will need your leadership skills; the lower deck contains all the essential rooms for survival, while the pleasure deck focuses on your visitors, while the flora and fauna of the biological cover provide sufficient resources for survival and serve as a home for dryads. in front of your rivals, since you will not be alone on the space station. Sabotage the economy of your rivals or attack them with your mechanical units, trade and beware of space pirates eager to board your station.VAL, Dynamic Storytelling AI, reacts to your decisions and always helps you with any advice or anything else (and with a few totally unfortunate comments.) In addition to the extensive single-player campaign, Spacebase Startopia brings a customizable sandbox mode as well as a competitive mode and a multiplayer cooperative mode for up to four players.