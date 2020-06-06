Kalypso Media and their in-house development studio Realmforge Studios have announced that ‘Spacebase Startopia’, the economic simulation strategy game and empire building, will launch on October 23, 2020, along with the premiere of the closed beta and a new gameplay trailer.

Continuing with the announcement, the beta has been unlocked for everyone who has pre-purchased the game from the Kalypso store. The title is available in two versions, the standard consisting of base game and beta access, and an expanded edition offering a donut-shaped set for space station hobbies.

Beta is available in English and German and offers three tutorial maps, two missions for a player and an initial version of the skirmish mode with random parameters, 15 rooms and three levels of technology tree. More content will be added to the game as part of regular pre-release updates to the full game.

‘Spacebase Startopia’ is a new galactic version of base management games set in space. This vibrant universe aims to offer players an exciting mix of city building and base management, with a flash of real-time strategy skirmishes. To bring the classic back to life, the development studio aims to strike a balance between nostalgia and innovation in its reimagining of the popular game, which revolves around a donut-shaped space station packed to the brim with a colorful cast of aliens. led by their tireless commander (that’s you, human).

In ‘Spacebase Startopia’, players will carve out their own space in the universe, ready to become one galactic utopia, if your management capacity is up to it.

With three different game modes and a number of management decisions that can be made under the watchful eye of VAL, the station’s sarcastic AI, its creators defend that there is a lot of depth of play waiting for both new users and veterans. It will launch on Windows PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch on October 23, 2020. Now we leave you with the new game video.