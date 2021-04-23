Space X successfully launches four astronauts to the International Space Station in a repurposed rocket

In video, the launch of Space X’s Crew-2 mission.REUTERS / NIUS

The company is committed to reuse as the cornerstone of its business plan for cost savings

NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company SpaceX have launched a rocket to the International Space Station with a team of four astronauts, in which has been the first crew propelled into orbit by a recycled booster rocket used in a previous space flight.

The Falcon 9 rocket used for this mission included the first stage of the propellant of the Demo-2 mission of May 2020. The ship is the Crew Dragon called Endeavor, which was then manned by Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken

The Crew Dragon capsule appeared in the dark sky before when its nine Merlin engines started at 5:49 a.m. local time at NASA Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, in the state of Florida (United States), and its takeoff has been broadcast live on NASA television.

The crew must reach the space station, which orbit about 400 kilometers above Earth, approximately in the early hours of Saturday after 23 hours of flight. And it is that the ship is capable of reaching the 27,000 kilometers per hour.

The Crew-2 left behind a module that fell safely in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean for a ship to proceed to retrieve it.

It is the third crewed flight to put NASA’s collaboration with Space X into orbit. The first was a roundtrip test mission that carried only two astronauts in May 2020. And in November another four-man crew mission was put into orbit with Elon Musk’s company.

The Crew-2 team is made up of two NASA astronauts, mission commander Shane Kimbrough, 53; pilot Megan McArthur, 49; Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52; and the French engineer from the European Space Agency, Thomas Pesquet, 43 years old.