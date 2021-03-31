Space X Starship rocket prototype crashes again during landing

The latest rocket prototype, called SN11, designed by Elon Musk’s Space X crashed this Tuesday, March 30 after a flight of less than six minutes.

The company was broadcasting the flight test live when 5 minutes and 45 seconds after launch the image had frozen in full landing maneuver.

The latest images show how the area where the engine exhaust is located abruptly fills with smoke. The dense fog has prevented a clear view of the abrupt end of the test flight, according to local media.

“It seems that the engine 2 had problems in the ascent and did not reach the pressure of the operating chamber during the landing, although, in theory, it was not necessary. Something significant happened shortly after the start of the ignition for the landing”, has said the CEO of Space X, Elon Musk, on his Twitter account. “At least the crater is in the right place,” he added.

This is the company’s fourth high-altitude flight test of the spacecraft prototype at its Starbase complex in Bocachica, Texas (United States).

As in previous tests, the SN11 has been powered up the climb by three Raptor engines. Each of them has been switched off in sequence before the vehicle reach the maximum elevation, approximately up to 10 kilometers altitude.

The SN11 transitioned from propellant to internal header tanks, which contain landing propellant, before reorienting for reentry and controlled aerodynamic descent.

The flight had planned that the SN11’s Raptor engines were reignited when the vehicle tried a landing flip maneuver immediately prior to landing on the landing pad adjacent to the launch pad. Apparently, it was at this time that one of the engines failed and caused the rocket to crash.

An aerodynamic lowering and vertical landing capacity, combined with filling in space, is critical to landing Starship at destinations throughout the solar system where there are no prepared surfaces or tracks, and return to Earth.