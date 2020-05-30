May 27, 2020 painted to be remembered by many as a historic day, because after many tests, the Space X company of Elon Musk with NASA, would send the Crew Dragon capsule to space, which is the option to know if commercial space travel is viable, an important moment for the United States.

At 3:33 p.m. Central Mexico time, the astrounauts Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley they should have left the platform 39A from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. However, the worst enemy of this mission was not some calculation or technical detail, but the blessed weather.

Minutes before they officially departed for the International Space Station, NASA and Space X had a real debate of those, because the clouds and the air did not help them to have a favorable launch. At the last minute and without everyone expecting it, they both made the wise decision to cancel their plans.

We better narrate them with images a brief chronicle of the events that happened throughout this May 27 at the Kennedy space centerBut beyond everyone’s effort to carry out this important mission for humanity, they only left us clothed and rowdy.

What will happen next?

Ah well, it has been confirmed that on Saturday May 30 at 12:30 pm It will be the launch that was pending for today. So get into the shot because we will have the broadcast on Sopitas.com.

This is what Cape Canaveral looked like in the early hours



From early, the good Elon Musk was present to check that everything went well. Of course, with everything and mask



Later the stars of the day came, Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley



They even said goodbye to their families and the whole thing



After many preparations, Bob and Doug boarded the Crew Dragon capsule



Thanks to the blessed weather, for a moment the launch of the Space X Crew Dragon was on hold …



And after having the world’s eyes on it, NASA and Space X decided to suspend the launch



Now we just have to wait until Saturday 30 to see if Elon Musk’s dream and many more come true

