space tourism closer than ever

Virgin Galactic has done it again. After a two-year hiatus, the aerospace company has completed its third test space flight. The Unity spacecraft managed to rise to more than 13 kilometers of altitude, thus going out into space.

During this weekend, Virgin’s aircraft carrier VMS Eve deployed from Spaceport America in New Mexico (United States). On board he carried the nava VSS Unity, which was once found in the heights detached itself from the aircraft carrier and began its own flight.

With a Mach speed 3 after being released from the aircraft carrier, the VSS Unity rose into the atmosphere until it emerged from it and flew into space. Minutes later it descended again and landed safely at Spaceport America.

Today’s view: Infinite. # Unity21 made a beautiful ascent to apogee over Spaceport America, New Mexico. #VirginGalactic pic.twitter.com/jphjbMbSr2 – Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) May 22, 2021

Taking advantage of the flight, Virgin Galactic carried a series of payloads for NASA aboard the spacecraft. However, its ultimate goal is not so much to get payloads into space as to get people. To tourists.

The era of space tourism

Seems to be the new space race between private companies: take tourists to space. In order to profit and do business, private aerospace companies generally aim to take tourists into space. Virgin Galactic is no exception and they say they already have about 600 bookings of people who want to go to space and are willing to pay about $ 250,000 per ticket.

Likewise, other companies are also making significant strides to take civilians into space. Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos stands out, who is about to make his first flight with tourists. We also have SpaceX and its ambitious plans for space tourism around the Moon.

Returning to Virgin Galactic, the company has prepared three more space flights for this year. The first of them will have two pilots and four employees on board the ship. The second will feature Richard Branson, founder of the company and the third will already be a commercial flight for the Italian Air Force.

Via | CNBC