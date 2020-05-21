The Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory in Chile captured the image of the birth of a planet around the young star AB Aurigae, which is 520 light years from Earth in the constellation Auriga (El Auriga).

The photo shows spiral arms that form in the thick disk of dust and gas that surrounds the star. These spirals are evidence of newly formed worlds, which shake protoplanetary disks, according to scientists.

But the VLT view, which was obtained using an instrument called SPHERE (short for “Investigation of High-Spectrum-Contrast Exoplanets”), adds something different and more detailed: a twist on those spiral arms.

This twist likely points to where the exoplanet is taking shape, the researchers report in a new study describing the observations.

“The spin is expected from some theoretical models of planet formation«Study co-author Anne Dutrey of the Bordeaux Astrophysics Laboratory in France said in a statement.

“Corresponds to the connection of two spirals, one that coils inward from the planet’s orbit and the other that expands outward, which meet at the location of the planet”Dutrey said.

“They allow gas and dust from the disk to accumulate on the forming planet and make it grow.”

The entire arch of the Milky Way galaxy can be seen in the southern sky in this view from the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory at the Paranal Observatory in the Atacama desert in Chile. (Image: © Miguel Claro)

Birth of a planet

The baby planet is forming relatively far from AB Aurigae, about 30 times the distance from Earth to the Sun, or roughly equivalent to Neptune’s distance from our sun, the researchers said.

Also, the new VLT observations could end up shedding considerable light on planet formation, which remains murky territory for astronomers.

“So far thousands of exoplanets have been identified, but little is known about how they are formed »The study’s lead author, Anthony Boccaletti, of the Observatoire de Paris at the Université Paris Sciences et Lettres in France, said in the same statement.

He added: “We need to look at very young systems to really capture the moment planets form.”

Finally, the new study was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

What are exoplanets?

An exoplanet is a planet outside our Solar System, which is why it is sometimes also called an “extrasolar planet”.

Most known extrasolar planets are gas giants equal to or more massive than the planet Jupiter, with orbits very close to their star and very short orbital periods.

With information from Space.com

