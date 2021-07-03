Space rivalry between millionaires: Richard Branson announces that he will go to space before Bezos | Life

Who will become an astronaut first? Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson? It seems that the British magnate has been in a hurry …

It’s no secret that the new space race has been driven in recent years by private companies founded by billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Richard Branson. And it seems that there is a pique between them to see who goes to space first, although for now Elon Musk has not signed up … for now …

Jeff bezos, founder of Amazon and the space company Blue Origin, announced a few weeks ago that he will travel to space on July 20, in the first mission with the company’s crew.

And today the British magnate Richard Branson, creator of the Virgin conglomerate, has announced that will also travel to space with his company Virgin Galactic … on July 11. Here we can see the announcement:

Branson explains in the tweet: “I have always been a dreamer. My mother taught me never to give up and reach for the stars. On July 11, it’s time to make that dream come true aboard Virgin Galatic’s next space flight.”

Richard Branson, 70, is a British entrepreneur who at just 16 years old founded her first company. It achieved success with the Virgin Records chain of record stores, but today it has grown into a huge empire of more than 300 companies including an airline, Virgin Airways, and the Zavvi online store.

Precisely, through his airline, Branson has evolved his space company Virgin galactic, founded in 2004:

As we can see in the video, its philosophy of flight is completely different from that of SpaceX or Blue Origin, and it is more similar to that of an airplane, or that of the old space shuttles.

Virgin Galactic spacecraft do not take off directly from the ground. A mothership transports them up to an altitude of 15,000 meters, and from there they release the spacecraft and ascend into space, about 100 km high. The craft itself, which is shaped like an airplane, lands at an airport.

According to Virgin Galactic this system is much cheaper and more ecological than the competition.

The company’s ships have already made 3 space flights with two pilots, but the mission Unity 22 July 11 will be the first with the full crew: two pilots and four crew members on board the ship VSS Unity. All professionals except Richard Branson.

There seems to be a rivalry between millionaires to see who goes to space first, if Branson or Bezos. In principle, the British will be the first, on July 11, but it will depend on the weather and other technical conditions.