are at risk Due to the automation of work, technology is also driving the rise from amazing job sources. The best example is space works, the rise of which has been driven by the NASA’s renewed focus and the & nbsp; push from companies like SpaceX. Do you dream of earning your money literally in the stars? Here’s a list of space jobs that are likely to come true soon. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> While two out of five jobs in the United States are at risk due to job automation, technology It’s also fueling the rise of amazing job sources. The best example is space jobs, the rise of which has been fueled by NASA’s renewed focus and the push of companies like SpaceX. Do you dream of earning your money literally in the stars ? Here we give you a list of space work that will probably be a reality soon.

Space pilot

Pilot will be one of the most demanded space jobs. Virgin GalacticMore

Star wars& nbsp;and imagine being Han Solo in command of the Millennium Falcon. However, it may soon become a reality. “Data-reactid =” 34 “> The dream of piloting your own spaceship was the fantasy of any child who has seen the Star Wars movies and imagined being Han Solo in command of the Falcon However, it may soon be a reality.

Virgin Galactic, by Richard Branson, is on his way to becoming the space equivalent of commercial airlines, and plans for spacial tourism They continue to grow, so there will be a significant increase in the need for space pilots. To this we must also add a set of auxiliary space jobs for this area, such as space traffic control officials and space flight attendants, among others. “Data-reactid =” 35 “> Virgin Galactic, by Richard Branson, is on the way to becoming the space equivalent of commercial airlines, and plans for space tourism continue to grow, so there will be a significant increase in the need for space pilots. To this we must also add a set of auxiliary space works for this item, such as space traffic control officials and space flight attendants, among others.

Space lawyer

No, not the title of John Grisham’s upcoming thriller, but a new kind of job that will be available to the lawyers of tomorrow. A “lawyer” may not seem like the kind of job you think of when you imagine the future, but it will certainly be a highly demanded specialization.

The spatial regulations, as well as the rights, on the exploitation of asteroids are extensive and vague at present. But it is exactly these types of areas that will be the subject of multimillion-dollar lawsuits in the future. Being a space lawyer promises to be an exciting and lucrative profession.

Space architect and construction expert

hollywood movies, soon it will be an existing type of work. “data-reactid =” 60 “> Would you like to design a new space station? How about developing future lunar bases or houses on Mars? If in the past the work of a space architect It would have meant imagining futuristic settings for Hollywood movies, soon it will be an existing type of work.

The architects will not only be recreating terrestrial structures for space. They should have experience in harsh environments only found in space, capable of withstanding everything from extreme radiation to sub-zero temperatures. And they will also need an understanding of fields like physical and psychological well-being in space, plus more specialized knowledge.

Read more

3D printed in space and never having been on Earth. Of course, self-assembled nanobots or giant 3d printers They could do some of the work, but there will always be a need for human involvement. “data-reactid =” 66 “> Designing buildings is only part of the task. Carrying out construction or repairs, some on site, too It will be a possible work area. In some cases, materials and building parts will be 3D printable in space and never been to Earth. Of course, self-assembled nanobots or giant 3D printers could do some of the work, but there will always be a need for human involvement.

Space doctor

physically changes the structure of the eyes of astronauts? What does it mean for a person to stay days, weeks or even months away from Earth in a desolate environment like that of the Moon? What happens to a passenger if they become ill during a commercial space flight? “Data-reactid =” 68 “> Did you know that prolonged time in space physically changes the structure of astronauts’ eyes? What does it mean for a Do people stay days, weeks, or even months away from Earth in a desolate environment like the Moon? What happens to a passenger if they become ill during a commercial space flight?

Several universities are already offering courses or modules in fields such as spatial physiology and health. While you could argue that these courses are premature in terms of space medicine training, within a decade or two we will be grateful that they exist.

Asteroid miner

Searching for asteroid mining resources will also offer a set of space jobs. Deep Space Industries

Plus

With the depletion of resources on Earth, the hope is that valuable resources can be extracted from the approximately 9,000 asteroids currently traveling in orbit near Earth, and the more than 1,000 new ones discovered each year. The dream is that these asteroids contain a large amount of resources, from water to platinum.

Colorado School of Mines already offers a course in this field. “data-reactid =” 92 “> Since we don’t know exactly how this mining will be carried out, it is difficult to say what functions a space miner will have. However, it is likely that they will resort to the same Mining experience currently required on Earth The Colorado School of Mines already offers a course in this field.

Space engineer

Of all the space jobs on this list, space engineers are the most present in 2019. Thanks to the large number of companies and organizations, both private and public, an aerospace engineer with experience in developing satellites, rockets, and shuttles Space is a highly sought-after profession. But in time it will be even more so.

unprecedented number of satellites They are in the process of launching, while the rockets are experiencing some of their most significant advances in decades. If you add to this the new types of space robots, rovers or astromobiles, and the cleaning operations, there are a number of works for space engineering. “data-reactid =” 95 “> An unprecedented number of satellites are in the process of launching, while rockets are experiencing some of their most significant advancements in decades. adding the new types of space robots, rovers or space cars, and cleaning operations, there are a number of jobs for space engineering.

Other space works

If your chosen career is not on this list, don’t despair. While there is also an opportunity to retrain (new courses, like the Colorado School of Mines, focus on supplemental training for people who already work), there will also be a call for many other professions.

Digital Trends The doctor. Angel Abbud-Madrid, director of the Space Resources Center and Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Research at the Colorado School of Mines. “You need mechanical engineers, chemical engineers, mining experts, computer scientists, geologists, geophysicists, economists. Think of all the jobs we have here on Earth. Many of those will also be used when we go to space. It opens up a whole new range of possibilities for new jobs and opportunities. “” Data-reactid = “118”> “You need people from all kinds of different disciplines,” he told Digital Trends Dr. Angel Abbud-Madrid, director of the Space Resources Center and Associate Professor of Research in Mechanical Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. “You need mechanical engineers, chemical engineers, mining experts, computer scientists, geologists, geophysicists, economists. Think of all the jobs we have here on Earth. Many of those will also be used when we go to space. It opens up a whole new range of possibilities for new jobs and opportunities. ”

In other words, clean your resume and don’t forget to include a couple of paragraphs about your availability for non-serious jobs!

Space jobs coming sooner than you think appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 121 “> The post Space jobs that will come sooner than you think appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.