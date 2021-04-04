‘Space Jam: New Legends’ will feature Zendaya, actress who lends her voice to Lola Bunny

Of course, you can hardly count on a more perfect actress to mark the new character of Lola Bunny. Zendaya, a young fashion performer who recently won an Emmy for her acclaimed performance on the series ‘Euphoria,’ will thus come to give personality to the cartoon character that has been so surrounded by controversy ever since his new image for the sequel to ‘Space Jam’ was released.

As the director of the film himself, Malcolm D. Lee said, “it is important to reflect the authenticity of strong and capable female characters”, and who better than Zendaya to achieve that goal.

The actress herself wanted to echo the news with a lot of humor, sharing stories on her Instagram, in which we can see her as a little girl with two pigtails and her basketball. More innocent impossible in front of a bunny who once was closer to “Betty Boop mixed with Jessica Rabbit”, as Lee himself remembered.

“We are in 2021, so we modified a lot of things, not just her look, making sure her pants were the right length and that she was feminine without being objectified, but we gave it a real voice “, that of an interpreter who is not afraid to pose without makeup, and who has already raised many proposals celebrated by the youngest viewers thanks to her naturalness … And if they say so to ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and sequel .

EW revealed this signing exclusively, ensuring that when it came to raising ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, a film led by LeBron James, Lee set out to pose a very different image to the animated Lola we met in the late 90s, presenting her alongside the Amazons from ‘Wonder Woman’ with the aim of “strengthening her athletic prowess, her leadership skills and making her a character as complete as the others.”

Debuting trailer

The announcement of the signing of Zendaya has been attached to the launch of the first trailer of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, a very nostalgic proposal that mixes traditional animation with the most modern digital world and loaded with references that one can imagine. In fact, many have compared this advance to Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, since this promo is committed to hitting winks and cameos every second. That is the feeling that these first images convey featuring the appearance of King Kong, the Iron Giant or some of the violent antisocial gangsters from ‘A Clockwork Orange’, in addition to the apparently obligatory mention of ‘Matrix’.