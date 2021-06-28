‘Space Jam: New Legends’: Lola Indigo will voice Lola Bunny

Less than a month to go until we return to the ‘Space Jam’ universe, this time accompanying LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in a decisive new basketball game for the Looney Tunes. Much has been said about Lola Bunny, from her new design to who will give her voice, which in the original version will be Zendaya. In our country, the people of Warner Bros. let us say that they have been carried away by coincidences and They have looked for a Lola for a Lola.

As she herself has announced on her social networks, artist Lola Indigo will voice Lola Bunny on ‘Space Jam: New Legends’. Miriam Doblas has published the video of the moment in which it was announced and she was excited with the news. Welcome to the Tune Squad, Mimi.

I am very happy to tell you that I am going to be the voice of Lola Bunny in Space Jam new legends ??? It’s been several months since I did the casting and has it been a dream come true? I hope you are as excited as I am, that you are looking forward to July 23 pic.twitter.com/OexFNdol6M ? lola indigo (@lolaindigomusic) June 28, 2021

The former OT 2017 contestant thus joins the film directed by Malcolm D. Lee that will show how LeBron James and his son (Cedric Joe) are sucked into the WarnerMedia server. The kid will be left in the hands of Al G. Rhtyhm, the new villain of the film, an artificial intelligence played by Don Cheadle. To get out of there they will have to face the Goons in a basketball game, a group of monsters that is not going to make it easy for you.

Warner Worlds

On your journey through the WarnerMedia server we will see different “worlds” inspired by the company’s franchises such as ‘Mad Max’ or ‘Matrix’. In this new trailer for the film we can see some of them. ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ hits theaters on July 23.