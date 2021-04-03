‘Space Jam: New Legends’ launches its first trailer with LeBron James and a virtual world full of winks

25 years after that ‘Space Jam’ starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, we return to the court this time with LeBron James and a virtual world in which we see how traditional animation is mixed with high doses of nostalgia and a generous handful of winks. At least that is what the first trailer of this sequel suggests, which Warner Bros. already promotes in Spain as ‘Space Jam: New Legends’.

This new installment, whose original title is ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, also features Sonequa Martin-Green and Don Cheadle in its cast, two actors who will rub shoulders with a large number of NBA players, which is why many fans are waiting expectantly for the cameos that this new adventure may hide, which in addition to making fans of the sports world happy, could win over fans of the first movie including appearances by Bill Murray or Wayne Knight.

This first glimpse comes to us after the film has been involved in a couple of controversies. Indeed the skunk Pepe Le Pew it would have been eliminated for “promoting the culture of rape” and Lola Bunny has sparked all kinds of reactions with her new look, one that has disliked viewers who are reminiscent of the late 90s movie character with more pronounced curves.

A new Lola

Faced with this change in the aforementioned design by Lola Bunny, Malcolm D. Lee, director of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, has wanted to make it clear that the intention is to represent the character adapting it to the viewer’s new look.

“Lola Bunny was very sexualized, like Betty Boop mixed with Jessica Rabbit. Lola was not politically correct … This is a children’s movie, why is she wearing a crop top? I found it unnecessaryBut at the same time there is a long history of that in cartoons. “

“We are in 2021. It is important to reflect the authenticity of strong and capable female characters. She is probably the one with the most human characteristics of the Tunes. (…) So we tweaked a lot of things, not just her look, making sure her pants were the right length and feminine without being objectified.Instead, we gave it a real voice. “