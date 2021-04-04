Space Jam: A New Legacy | Zendaya will voice Lola Bunny

This morning the first official trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy was unveiled, one of Warner’s most recent bets to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. After the meeting of opinions after revealing Lola Bunny’s new look, in which she puts her sensual side aside to focus on her abilities in the sport, the first images of the film had a mostly positive response.

In this preview it is possible to see endless Easter eggs, which will undoubtedly multiply throughout the film, among which a reference to the Matrix stands out – 87%, to Will Smith, Superman, The Iron Giant – 96%, King Kong and Gandalf. Warner’s bet on this sequel to Space Jam: The Game of the Century – 36%, brings with it an obvious advance in special effects, in which the protagonist will also have his moment as a cartoon.

The images are somewhat reminiscent of Ready Player One: The Game Begins – 78% Steven Spielberg, but the film will have its own opportunity to tell a particular story wrapped by the world of entertainment and its greatest representatives. Now that LeBron James has been shown as the protagonist of the story, those who are behind the animated characters will begin to be presented by the official accounts of the tape, and the first of them was Zendaya, who is in charge of lending her voice to Lola Bunny.

Through @SpaceJamMovie on twitter, the production officially welcomed the young actress.

Lola was one of the characters that underwent a complete restructuring, because in order to keep her present as an important part of the team, Malcolm D. Lee, the director of the film, assured that he was not very comfortable with the appearance of the character in a kids movie. In addition, in an interview for Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker commented that not only was it a physical change, but it would also give her a dignified place as a female representation.

This new story is based on the family relationship that King James has with his son Dom (Ceyair J. Wright), because at the beginning of the most recent advance the public witnesses a discussion between the protagonists, since the current basketball star wants his son to excel in the same sport, when the little one is only interested in technology. The adventure begins when Dom is sucked into a strange place called the Entertainment Server-verse 3000, led by Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), who demands a basketball challenge with the famous player.

In addition to the easter eggs to the movies, Space Jam: A New Legacy will have other important cameos to the current stars of the same sport among which Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka ogwumike. The encounter between the Goon Squad and the Toon Squad promises to be the match of the century. The Ryan Coogler-produced film will hit screens and HBO Max on July 16.