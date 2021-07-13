Space Jam: A New Legacy | Zendaya and the director were shocked by the controversy over Lola Bunny

Space Jam: A New Legacy – 60% is a film that has not been without controversy. At the beginning of the year the director of the film, Malcolm D. Lee, stated that in his film the character was no longer going to be sexualized, in contrast to the first film. These were his words in an interview for Entertainment Weekly:

Lola [Bunny] she was very sexualized, like Betty Boop mixed with Jessica Rabbit. Lola was not politically correct…. This is a children’s movie, why is she wearing a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there is a long history of it in cartoons.

That comment, along with the photos of the new character design, generated a controversy that those involved in the making of the film did not expect. Many fans complained that the character’s sexual attributes had been stripped away. Others did not see problems with that because, precisely, it is a film aimed at children. Some women felt that no woman is less empowered by having large breasts and they felt that, in that sense, it was not necessary to take that aspect off the character. The reality is that it is a matter that gives a lot to talk about and that shows how normalized it is that female characters directed at a child audience are sexualized without anyone questioning that.

Now we know what they think read and Zendaya from this controversy. The two recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the matter. Neither of them expected fans to be upset that the new design was not sexualized. Lee still thinks that she is a cartoon rabbit and that she shouldn’t have hyperbolic feminine attributes, but I said I understand that all the reaction is due to people not liking change:

I had no idea that people would be so mad that a rabbit had no breasts. Listen, I understand that people don’t like things to change, but I think we need some evolution in the character, and not reifying her, but making her strong and still feminine. And, yeah, we had all those other women who said ‘Oh, can’t you be strong and have big boobs?’ Sure you can, but we are talking about a cartoon rabbit, not a woman!

He also explained why they chose Zendaya to play the character:

[Ella] you are appropriating your image, your brand, your business. She is the representation of Lola, to be honest. That was the kind of Lola projection we wanted to have.

On the other hand, Zendaya She also said that she was surprised by the reactions the new design generated, but said that they understood why that happens:

I didn’t know that was going to happen either! I definitely know that we love her, but I didn’t know that that was going to be something that people were going to focus on as much as it happened. But I understand, because she is a loved character. She is very important, so I understand.

Indeed, one of the factors that triggered this reaction was nostalgia. People loved the character as he looked in the original film. The reality is that there are many people who are always going to be against making significant changes to franchises they have loved since childhood. By having these reactions, in many cases, they are not realizing that they might no longer be the market for the new version. No doubt Warner made this new film to take advantage of the nostalgia that exists around the first, but also to attract a modern child audience that is a fan of Lebron James and perhaps the Looney Tunes, but who did not see the original or have it. as a point of reference.

