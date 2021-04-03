Space Jam: A New Legacy Presents New Official Trailer

LeBron James will follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan this summer when the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters. The film still has a few months to go on its release date, but the Warner Bros. studio has been moving all its chips since early 2021 to remind the public that, despite the pandemic, the film that will bring the Looney Tunes together and basketball for the second time, will find a way to reach audiences that have been intrigued since the release of the first official images and a look at the sports uniform that the protagonists will wear.

This April 2 they surprised with the news that the official trailer would be released the next day. The announcement came with a fun animated teaser showing the Coyote being crushed by a motor home and the Road Runner coming out of it with a sign warning of this launch. In addition, he also did it with a poster that shows the famous athlete next to Bugs Bunny accompanied by the official logo, two balls and, of course, the new uniforms that will be used in the film.

Space Jam: A New Legacy promises to be a spectacular return to this live-action animation hybrid from the hand of the Looney Tunes, who will have to team up with some talented humans for a new mission. According to Collider, the plot is basically about beating a computer at its own game. In this case, LeBron James and his son Dom are trapped in a virtual world thanks to the devious machinations of a digital thug known by the name of AI-G Rythm, who will be played by Don Cheadle. The only way out they have, apparently, is a basketball game in which they will get help from Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the rest of the animated gang.

Despite what the movie is known for, it doesn’t hurt to remember how crazy it’s going to get. What has been mentioned about Space Jam: A New Legacy makes it sound like some kind of Ready Player One: The Game Begins – 78%, since apart from the sports figures that will appear, as well as the animated characters from Looney Tunes, it was confirmed that there will be references and / or appearances of characters and movies such as Batman, Matrix – 87%, Wonder Woman, Mad Max, King Kong and even Casablanca – 97%, to name a few.

As for the athletes that will appear, we find that, according to the Athletic reporter specialized in the NBA, Shams Charania, others who will have important roles are Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay thompson, but it will certainly be a great surprise to also see the appearances of players from the WNBA, the professional basketball league in the United States, since the same reporter confirmed that the stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka ogwumike they will have papers. In the same way, other NBA and WNBA players have contributed to the film but who they are has not been mentioned exactly.

Although what many want to see is the spectacle of the sport in this film, in addition to the references and the performances of the players, the plot will mainly deal with the relationship between Lebron James and his son. Ryan Coogler, producer of the film and also responsible for the rewriting of the script, assured Entertainment Weekly that the general idea of Space Jam: A New Legacy It is to examine black fatherhood through the protagonist and his experiences in the story, but also how on many occasions parents want to pressure their children in decisions that have to do with their future.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released this July 16 and will do so in cinemas but it will also be able to be seen by subscribers of HBO Max, since at least this year the films that Warner Bros. had planned to release in theaters exclusively went to form part of the premiere schedule of the streaming platform that will have all the content of the studio. The film will be available until a month after its premiere on HBO Max and will surely return to the catalog in the future, since this measure was taken by executives given that the pandemic delayed all their films.

