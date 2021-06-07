Space Jam: A New Legacy | Fans react disappointed to Zendaya as Lola Bunny

The premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting closer and closer and the most loyal fans are completely delighted. Warner Bros. recently shared a clip of Lola Bunny, the famous animated rabbit whose voice is voiced by Zendaya, however things are not going well. Through social networks, netizens maintain that the star of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% do not do a good job with the character and show their disappointment with some posts that turned the actress into a trend for several hours.

Do not miss: Promotion of Space Jam: A New Legacy in Mexico shocks social networks

In Space Jam: Game of the Century – 36% from 1996, Swackhammer, owner of the amusement park on the planet Moron Mountain, is desperate for new rides and decides that the Looney Tunes characters would be perfect. He sends his tiny underlings to bring them to him, whether Bugs Bunny and company want to go or not. Well armed for his size, Bugs Bunny is forced to trick them into accepting a competition to determine their freedom. Taking advantage of their weak and stubby-legged foes, the gang chooses basketball for the surest chance of winning. However, Nerdlucks steal the talents of others. Desperate, Bugs Bunny enlists the help of Michael Jordan to help them have a chance to win their freedom.

It looks like the Looney Toons will get in trouble again in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and that is why they are about to shape a new game but with LeBron James as the star basketball player who is helping them. Of course the cast is gifted with some new stars who did not participate in the previous film, including Zendaya, 24-year-old actress who in recent times has become an icon of the masses and the idol of millions thanks to her participation in major Hollywood productions. But it seems that things are not turning out well with her first impression as Lola Bunny.

We invite you to read: Black Widow: survey reveals that fans prefer to see the film in theaters and not on Disney Plus

Zendaya She is loved by millions of people, especially in the United States, a country where she has triumphed since childhood for her appearances in Disney projects and others. His career on the big screen has not been really extensive but his popularity has taken off surprisingly, becoming almost a cult person on social networks; every photograph or phrase you share Zendaya In social networks it is viralized, consumed and reproduced ad nauseam by its followers, positioning itself as one of the most prominent youth stars of recent years.

But although the performance of Zendaya on Space Jam: A New Legacy did not leave a good initial impression among network users, the actress still has several ambitious projects ahead of her. His next film is Dune, the science fiction adventure in which he plays Chani, a young Fremen who develops a deep relationship with Paul Atreides; In addition, by the end of the year he returns as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what surprises await us with the famous arachnid superhero? Dune premieres on October 1 and Spider-man 3 December 17.

Here are some reactions from netizens who are not convinced of Zendaya’s performance as Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, do you agree with them? The film opens on July 16.

I love Zendaya so much, but damn, her voice doesn’t match Lola’s.

I love Zendaya so much, but damn her voice doesn’t fit Lola https://t.co/WuK6a2KNcN – Lynx ⊙ (@Lynxvx) June 6, 2021

I hope this is not the end result because the mix is ​​definitely off. Also, your voice needs more personality. She always sounds like that, don’t disappoint me, Zendaya.

I hope this isn’t the final result because the mixing is def off. Also, her voice needs more personality. She always sounds like this 😩 don’t disappoint me Zendaya. https://t.co/qCha5SEHAm – ☁️ (@_KayRie) June 6, 2021

I love Zendaya but this sounds like Zendaya speaking in her normal voice.

hmm …….. mmm … i love zendaya but this just sounds like zendaya talking in her normal voice https://t.co/fzLoOfrtRj – cj (@adamantpangoro) June 6, 2021

I love Zendaya but her voice doesn’t really fit.

I love Zendaya but her voice really doesn’t fit. https://t.co/9NHxqddn0v – Marcus The Goat 🐐 ™ Aka (TFATF Era) (@ SaintAvenger216) June 6, 2021

ZENDAYA CAN’T BE EVERYONE.

ZENDAYA CANNOT BE EVERYBODY. – lil ‘meliodas folks. (@MontaStocky) June 6, 2021

It sounds a bit like Zendaya.

It just kinda sounds like Zendaya. https://t.co/cdq1aNbu2p – Moe ❓0❓❓ (@SpawnOfVenom) June 6, 2021

Zendaya is great overall, but Kath Soucie and Kristen Wiig are there, come on.

Zendaya is great in general but Kath Soucie and Kristen Wiig are right there c’mon maaaaaannnnnnnnnn https://t.co/UOQueE118l – 🧨🎸 noah 🧨🎸 (@NoahPasternak) June 6, 2021

You may also be interested in: HBO Max Latin America: The Suicide Squad and Dune will arrive 35 days after the theatrical release