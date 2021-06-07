Space Jam: A New Legacy | Fans react disappointed to Zendaya as Lola Bunny – Tomatazos

The premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting closer and closer and the most loyal fans are completely delighted. Warner Bros. recently shared a clip of Lola Bunny, the famous animated rabbit whose voice is voiced by Zendaya, however things are not going well. Through social networks, netizens maintain that the star of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% do not do a good job with the character and show their disappointment with some posts that turned the actress into a trend for several hours.

Do not miss: Promotion of Space Jam: A New Legacy in Mexico shocks social networks

In Space Jam: Game of the Century – 36% from 1996, Swackhammer, owner of the amusement park on the planet Moron Mountain, is desperate for new rides and decides that the Looney Tunes characters would be perfect. He sends his tiny underlings to bring them to him, whether Bugs Bunny and company want to go or not. Well armed for his size, Bugs Bunny is forced to trick them into accepting a competition to determine their freedom. Taking advantage of their weak and stubby-legged foes, the gang chooses basketball for the surest chance of winning. However, Nerdlucks steal the talents of others. Desperate, Bugs Bunny enlists the help of Michael Jordan to help them have a chance to win their freedom.

It looks like the Looney Toons will get in trouble again in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and that is why they are about to shape a new game but with LeBron James as the star basketball player who is helping them. Of course the cast is gifted with some new stars who did not participate in the previous film, including Zendaya, 24-year-old actress who in recent times has become an icon of the masses and the idol of millions thanks to her participation in major Hollywood productions. But it seems that things are not turning out well with her first impression as Lola Bunny.

We invite you to read: Black Widow: survey reveals that fans prefer to see the film in theaters and not on Disney Plus

I love Zendaya so much, but damn, her voice doesn’t match Lola’s.

I love Zendaya so much, but damn her voice doesn’t fit Lola https://t.co/WuK6a2KNcN – Lynx ⊙ (@Lynxvx) June 6, 2021

I hope this is not the end result because the mix is ​​definitely off. Also, your voice needs more personality. She always sounds like that, don’t disappoint me, Zendaya.

I hope this isn’t the final result because the mixing is def off. Also, her voice needs more personality. She always sounds like this 😩 don’t disappoint me Zendaya. https://t.co/qCha5SEHAm – ☁️ (@_KayRie) June 6, 2021

I love Zendaya but this sounds like Zendaya speaking in her normal voice.

hmm …….. mmm … i love zendaya but this just sounds like zendaya talking in her normal voice https://t.co/fzLoOfrtRj – cj (@adamantpangoro) June 6, 2021

I love Zendaya but her voice doesn’t really fit.

I love Zendaya but her voice really doesn’t fit. https://t.co/9NHxqddn0v – Marcus The Goat 🐐 ™ Aka (TFATF Era) (@ SaintAvenger216) June 6, 2021

ZENDAYA CAN’T BE EVERYONE.

ZENDAYA CANNOT BE EVERYBODY. – lil ‘meliodas folks. (@MontaStocky) June 6, 2021

It sounds a bit like Zendaya.

It just kinda sounds like Zendaya. https://t.co/cdq1aNbu2p – Moe ❓0❓❓ (@SpawnOfVenom) June 6, 2021

Zendaya is great overall, but Kath Soucie and Kristen Wiig are there, come on.

Zendaya is great in general but Kath Soucie and Kristen Wiig are right there c’mon maaaaaannnnnnnnnn https://t.co/UOQueE118l – 🧨🎸 noah 🧨🎸 (@NoahPasternak) June 6, 2021

You may also be interested in: HBO Max Latin America: The Suicide Squad and Dune will arrive 35 days after the theatrical release