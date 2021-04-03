Space Jam 2 trailer unveiled where LeBron will team up with Bugs Bunny

LeBron James will have his most difficult game on July 16, the day that will be released Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, the sequel to the film that starred Michael Jordan with the lucky rabbit Bugs Bunny.

In the trailer that was released this Saturday, it can be seen that The Los Angeles Lakers basketball player will have to team up with Bugs Bunny to get his son back.

The film will feature important NBA figures such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Where will Space Jam 2: A New Legacy be seen?

The movie can be seen in all cinemas of the world and through the Streaming platform HBO Max from July 16.

You can watch the trailer for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy below: