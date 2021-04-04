Space Jam 2 Trailer Features Game of Thrones

In order for LeBron to get his son back, who is lost somewhere in the Serververse, the NBA star also has to play a game of basketball against the domain king’s monstrous team.

Though LeBron lists the Iron Giant, King Gandalf of Lord of the Rings, Superman and King Kong as options for his team, he ends up with the Looney Tunes — one of whom, Lola Bunny, is voiced by Zendaya, according to Entertainment Weekly. However, later on in the trailer, all kinds of characters are present, from The Flintstones to the Scooby Doo crew. One of the dragons from GoT even flies past!