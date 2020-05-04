Share

Since the news was released that Space Jam 2 would be a reality, fans of this franchise have been very excited to see this second part. Recently, the film revealed its title and logo.

From the hand of Lebron James and all the emojis that this athlete has wanted to use, we get the confirmation of the title and new logo for Space Jam 2, the beloved film that managed to conquer the audience in the mid-90s. As if this were not enough, they also revealed the title that this expected sequel will have, which will be “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

Through a publication on his Instagram account, James has boasted a cap in which the aforementioned title can be seen accompanied by a new look for those characteristic rings that already bore the logo of the first installment. Later the official account of the film wanted to update its image by attaching a photo with the names of the protagonists of the film, James and of course Bugs Bunny.

Repost from #LeBronJames: 2021. 🐰🥕 🎥 🍿👑 pic.twitter.com/G499sIvXL6 – Space Jam A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 30, 2020

The new legacy

Space Jam 2 currently has a release date scheduled for July 16 next year and it will be starring Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green who will accompany James. We also know that the film has Malcolm D. Lee directing, and that as producers it has Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) or James among others. Also Warner, for the role of executive producers, has wanted to call Justin Lin, known for his participation in the Fast & Furious saga, Sev Ohanian and Jamal Henderson.

Months ago, there was talk of Space Jam 2 I was going to have great cameos like Jim Carrey Interpreting The mask. Of course, that information has not yet been confirmed. We will have to wait to see if this sequel will have large participations, or will only be limited to the already confirmed cast.

Share