‘Space Jam 2’ presents the new Nike LeBron 19

Nike and Converse present their collection based on ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘.Zendaya tab by ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘to voice Lola Bunny. ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘premieres on July 16.

Twenty-five years have passed since the premiere of ‘Space jam‘(Joe Pytka, 1996), enough time for Warner to recover a franchise that was only present in the hearts of those of us who were between five and fifteen years old in 96 but who, now, are between twenty-many and thirty-something and we need a hug after two decades of goldening the pill to 80s nostalgia. At least it will be so for those who have not killed their Looney tunes interiors.

At Nike and Converse they believe that this sensation will accompany not a few enthusiasts and, to celebrate it in the most capitalist way possible, they have presented a collection of accessories based on the imminent ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘(Malcolm D. Lee, 2021) among which the Nike LeBron 19, some shoes that are not of this world. Or so they count.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were totally guided by what was happening in the movie,” says Jason Petrie, designer of Nike Basketball. “We wanted to give LeBron a totally new feel, one that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space age look.”

If you are a fan of the original, put in your diary July 16, 2021, a weekend that, when it was announced, would coincide on the bill with the supposedly already released ‘Jurassic world 3‘,’Indiana Jones 5‘ Y ‘The batman‘but that, seen what has been seen, will have the clearest terrain.

