A little more than forty years ago, one of the most famous video arcade games of all time, Space Invaders, was released, a benchmark in the timeless genre of shoot-em-up shooters, a thousand times imitated and parodied, like only the greats titles can get. After having gone through multiple versions in successive generations of consoles, it is time to make the leap to the Nintendo hybrid console, and it will do it in a big way with a compilation that collect eleven of the deliveries most striking of the saga, going from the most distant of 1978 to the most recent of 2018, a complete retro tour of the most complete that we can enjoy from next June 28th in Space Invaders Invincible Collection, with the option even of acquiring it in physical format thanks to the limited edition launched by the company Strictly Limited, the same person in charge of other physical editions such as Crosscode.

Space Invaders is one of the founding blocks of video game history that filled arcades for decades. The game is said to have shortened the 100 yen coins in Japan and defined the images and mechanics of many titles in the first decade of video games. To this day, Space Invaders continues to have great success in the gaming industry and is very important in pop culture. Now, the most complete collection in the saga, Space Invaders Invincible Collection, is headed west. Combine all arcade titles and some of the special console releases, including Space Invaders DX (1994), Space Cyclone (1980), and Lunar Rescue (1979) – the limited western collection even has the Arkanoid vs. game console port. Cartridge Space Invaders, a unique title that was only available as a download code in the Japanese version. Gotch Technology experts have ensured a perfect and precise performance on the consoles. The following games are those that are part of Space Invader: Invincible Collection: ● Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – b / w ● Space Invaders (1978, Arcade) – color ● Space Invaders Part II (1979, Arcade) ● Majestic Twelve: The Space Invaders Part IV (1990, Arcade) ● Super Space Invaders ’91 (1990, Arcade) ● Space Invaders Extreme (2018) ● Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE (2018) ● Arkanoid vs. Space Invaders (2017) See also ● Space Invaders DX (1994, Arcade) ● Space Cyclone (1980, Arcade) ● Moon Rescue (1979, Arcade)

Source

Related