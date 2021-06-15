Space Inspired Cat Names

The name of our cat is an important decision, in the end it will accompany you throughout your life. As with people, when we choose what to call our pet it is necessary to take into account some practical considerations: We recommend avoiding names that are difficult to pronounce, as they can be confusing and will be more difficult for the puppy to remember. In addition, if you choose a long name, you should bear in mind that diminutives must be avoided, as they can also confuse the animal. In the same way, it is not advisable to choose names that sound bad or that can be made fun of.

If you want a name for your cat inspired by space, here we are going to give you some ideas, but they will surely inspire you to think of other names, as there are many to choose from: galaxies, constellations, planets, astronauts and relevant people in the world of astronomy … you will surely find what you are looking for!