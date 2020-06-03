One of the big doubts of the first season of the Netflix series Space Force, is to know why Maggie Naird (Lisa Kudrow), the General’s wife, is in prison.

Attention SPOILERS from Space Force. The character, played by Lisa Kudrow, is the wife of General Mark Naird (Steve Carell), the leader of the new branch of the US Armed Forces. USA and his situation in the first season is very enigmatic.

Maggie Naird first appeared when a ceremony was held where Mark was named 4-Star Air Force General. She, along with her teenage daughter Erin (Diana Silvers), attended just before her husband was named Chief of Space Operations. The series then leapt a year later when the Naird family moved to Colorado, where the Space Force headquarters were located. As Mark quickly acclimatizes to his new environment, his daughter struggles to adjust. But the most shocking thing is that his wife is in a nearby prison.

As the series progressed, details about Maggie’s prison sentence are expected to focus, but that’s not the case. The reason for his situation is never directly explained. Instead, she remains on the premises while her husband and daughter visit her from time to time. The ambiguous situation was intentional as series creator Greg Daniels explained in an interview:

“Right now, we are enjoying the mystery that surrounds it and the question marks it raises.”

Daniels also confirmed that the explanation for why Maggie was in prison is not included in the first season. But there are some interesting clues.

In the first episode of Space Force, Mark tells his wife for the first time that they are leaving Washington, D.C. Wild Horse, Colorado. Maggie was so shocked that she began to cry. This presented the idea that she was strongly against the idea from the beginning. While interacting with her family throughout the season, Maggie mentioned that she would be in prison for “a long time” before the series stated that she was sentenced to 40-60 years. Which means that his sentence is “very serious”. Some have theorized that she was involved in kidnapping, murder, drug trafficking, or some type of fraud, if not treason.

Whatever Maggie did to find herself in prison, it didn’t completely hurt her relationship with Mark or Erin, as they both decided to visit her. But the end of the first season of Space Force may not matter what it did in the past, and focus more on the future. Since in the last episode Maggie, with the help of her guard / lover, Louise, escaped from prison when Erin needed help. She and her family were last seen in Mark’s helicopter. It will be interesting to see if Maggie keeps running or if she surrenders, adding more time to her mysterious sentence.