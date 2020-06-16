Two summers ago, independent developer Runner Duck joined forces with publisher Curve Digital to launch Bomber Crew, a curious mix between air navigation strategy and simulation, making lots of decisions to keep our combat aircraft in the air and be able to face the attacks of an enemy fleet, even having a physical edition that came out a little later. The next step of course is to climb higher than the terrestrial skies and reach the same space through its sequel Space Crew, a simulator where we will have to face an alien threat controlling the innumerable variables that influence the proper functioning of a spacecraft. This expected sequel is scheduled to take flight in the hybrid console eShop from the month of September, waiting for the exact day to be confirmed.

Space Crew is the new sequel to the acclaimed strategic survival simulation game Bomber Crew.

Your space crew needs you! Enlist today and take off to new heights!

The United Defense Force will allow you to traverse the galaxy in a campaign to defend Earth.

It will be your responsibility to help prevent all humanity from being wiped off the intergalactic stage by the mysterious extraterrestrial threat known as the Phasmids.

The U.D.F. he’s doing his part, and you?

Join the Space Crew today!

Strategic simulation of space survival:

Ship-to-ship combat is strategic and deadly; Manage your resources and crew skills to stop ship invasions, repair systems, fight fires, and take evasive action.

Recruit your space crew:

From the captain to the communications officer, the weapons officer, the engineer, and more – you’ll create your own unique crew with customizable equipment, charges, appearances, and names.

Fastest Hunk of Junk in the galaxy:

Customization doesn’t end with your crew, customize your spaceship with weapons, armor, engines, escape pods, liveries, and more to make your own ship.

Close encounters of the spatial type:

Precarious asteroid fields, damaging radiation, the icy vacuum of space, and black holes pose a danger to even the most experienced space crew.

Guardians of the Earth:

Travel the galaxy and defeat the threat to humanity through a series of single-player missions, from reconnaissance to bounty hunting, claims and more.