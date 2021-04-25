SPAC smash all records with more debuts in three months than in the last decade

The pandemic begins to subside, but some of its side effects on the markets are in full swing. A clear example is the fever that women continue to enjoy. SPAC, those vehicles until recently unknown to the majority of investors who have starred in the last three months more premieres on the stock market than in the last decade.

These special purpose acquisition companies, which is the full name by which they are best known, they are not a recent invention. In fact, its history dates back to the 80s of the last century. However, due to its peculiar characteristics, it does have reached an unknown strength in recent times. Or months to be more specific.

Since the beginning of the year, 297 of these SPACs have been released on the stock market. A bulky number that is almost more if one takes into account that the distribution is around the five premieres for each business day of the stock market in this period. A hatching that also has mobilized 97,000 million dollars in a time when money has been elusive from other high-risk bets.

Record over record

Both the premiere figures and the mobilized investment volumes registered throughout the first quarter easily beat those achieved throughout 2020. And not only that, but these three months with a view to economic recovery have been enough to beat the numbers accumulated over the last decade.

A recent study released by the British consulting firm Schroders indicates that a total of 248 SPACs made their debut on the floor last year. That figure already assumed a record that was difficult to matchSince, in the last decade, the average number of premieres of this type of company did not even reach 20 operations.

Evolution of IPOs in recent years. Schroders

Until the outbreak of the pandemic, the record was set at 66 debuts seen throughout 2007. The last three months have been enough to almost five times that number. And that they are still an instrument foreign to many securities markets, including the Spanish, where however the supervisor has been receptive to authorizing operations of this type.

At the moment, these atypical companies begin to gain ground in the UK and the Netherlands, the two spearheads in terms of innovation in the European securities markets. And it is that its characteristics require on many occasions a somewhat complex adaptation to the regulations in force in each country, which in most cases do not have a specific legislative development for them as it happens in the US.

Driving factors

This progressive ‘colonization’ of more and more markets is what leads the strong hands of investment to consider that the fever for these SPACs is far from having marked its maximum temperature. And is that meanwhile, the pace is expected to remain high in the US, where recent transactions that have involved recognized firms such as the coworking company WeWork, the eToro broker, the PlayBoy emporium or the creator of the aerotaxis Lilium.

To all this, analysts add the fact that the Covid-19 crisis has resulted in an ideal setting for the development of these companies. On the one hand, the portfolios of many institutional investors accumulate unusual levels of liquidity ready to go to work.

On the other hand, many corporations go through high financing needs to meet its expansion plans, clean up your finances or simply stay afloat while the impact of the pandemic lasts. Amen from boom in mergers and acquisitions registered on a global scale also as a consequence of this circumstance that facilitates the consummation of operations at multiples much more bearable for the buyer than in other circumstances.

At this point, it is worth pointing out some of the basic characteristics that make these companies unique. The SPACs are companies created by a team of managers-promoters with the support of several investment partners who They go to their debut on the stock market with the aim of taking control of a company with commercial activitynormally unlisted. This is why they are also known as ‘blank check’ companies.

‘Polvorilla’ ready to shoot

However, normally, the prospectus of its incorporation into the stock market usually indicates which sectors are targeted as a purchase objective, which is usually the one in which its promoters have the most experience or track record. And it is worth noting that the objective of high-risk investment funds -such as hedge funds- that usually control the capital of SPACs is to get a high return in exchange for your entry almost blind.

Recent calculations by Lazard estimate that there are currently 433 SPACs pending to locate the project in which to inject their capital. Among all of them, would add about 140,000 million dollars of what the investment firm calls a “powder” ready to fire and make the already exorbitant numbers of these special companies even bigger.