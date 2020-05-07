The race is intended to be behind closed doors

Kvyat admits it would be strange not to see fans

Different countries, including Belgium, have banned major events in the coming months due to the coronavirus. That is why, although the de-escalation has started in several European territories, the promoter of the GP is waiting to receive authorization from the Government so that it can be disputed.

Originally, the race was scheduled for August 30. The circuit will try to keep that date, although they have already announced that if the weekend is celebrated normally it will be behind closed doors, without fans. This was explained by Vanessa Maes, promoter of the GP.

“We are still waiting for the green light from the government to organize the race on Sunday August 30 without an audience. Everyone is aware that each organizer depends on his government,” he said in statements collected by RTBF.

The truth is that the vision prevails that any test that is held, at least in Europe, will have to be behind closed doors. Daniil Kvyat wants to get back on track as soon as possible, even if it has to be under strict rules. AlphaTauri, the team in which the Russian drives, recently announced that he would test all his employees for a coronavirus and they will be permanent for those team members who go to the races.

“The main thing is that we can run. If that means we have to wear a mask and have no contact with anyone, no problem. It is important to run. It will be rare without spectators, obviously, but I think that will make it safer for everyone. Yes That is what is necessary to compete, so we must do it, “he said in statements to Sport-Express.

Formula 1 is not only waiting for what the Belgian government determines, but also the Austrian. It should be remembered that they intend to start the 2020 season in Austria on July 5 and repeat the scenario a week later.

