The Government yesterday banned massive events until September

The organization prioritizes the health of all fans and participants

They study the cancellation of the event and also hold the race behind closed doors

The Belgian Grand Prix has temporarily suspended the sale of tickets for the Spa-Francorchamps race, scheduled for this August 30. The event has made this decision after the government has banned the holding of massive events until September.

The organization of the circuit supports the Government’s decision and aware of the situation, they suspend the sale of tickets for their Formula 1 event in August. They also report that in the event that the event is held behind closed doors or not, all fans who have purchased tickets will be able to get their money back.

“The Belgian GP is aware of the government’s decision to ban all mass events until August 31. Our priority is the health of all GP participants and we support this measure. As a result, We have suspended the sale of tickets for the 2020 edition. As for the people who already have their ticket, we will respect our general conditions of sale. ”

“We will keep you informed of any developments as soon as possible. The priority is and must continue to be, for each of us, respecting the rules and regulations. Be careful, respect the official recommendations, avoid unnecessary contacts and stay home as much as possible. Take care of your family and friends, the organization of the circuit has reported in a statement.

DO NOT DISCARD CANCELLATION

The promoter of the Belgian GP, ​​Vanessa Maes, acknowledges that they do not rule out following the path of Monaco and canceling this season’s event. Postponement is also an idea to consider, just like running behind closed doors, but it ensures that the most important thing is the health of the participants of the event and citizens of the country.

“Nothing is impossible. We will study all the possibilities: postponement, running behind closed doors and cancellation. No one can say today what the situation will be in four or five months. The absolute priority is the health of the Belgians and the spectators who come to the circuit. For this reason, we support the government’s decision, “says Maes in statements to the Belgian news agency.

Maes acknowledges that this is also a disappointment, but they think that it would not be appropriate to organize a hobby event in this situation. For the future, he maintains that they will speak with different experts and Liberty Media to make the best decision regarding their event.

“The news is, of course, a great disappointment, but organizing a sporting event during this period is futile. Starting Thursday, we and the government are going to examine the different possibilities. You have to take time to work and talk to the experts and Liberty Media about the best decision“Maes expresses to conclude.

