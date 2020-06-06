The month of June has started well and strongly for the stock markets. The main world stock markets have closed with strong rises this week, continuing the increases started the previous week.

Among the stock markets with the highest increases is the IBEX 35, which closed the week in 7,872.60 points, with a weekly rise (between closings) of 10.94%. Indices Dax and EURO STOXX 50 have reflected rises of the same order, 10.88% and 10.95% respectively.

The US indices have also performed very well, the S&P 500 is up a 4.91% and the Russell2000 from small companies a 8.13%.

The star of world markets has been the NASDAQ 100 that yesterday left a new all-time high at 9,846,629, closing at 9,824.39 with a 2.81% rise, culminating an asymmetric “V” turn, in just 52 trading days. After leaving a 30% drop in the crash, it can be considered a real stock market feat due to speed.

The main markets in Asia, Nikkei from Japan and Hang seng (Chinese Hong Kong stock exchange) have also risen strongly, 4.51% and 7.88% respectively.

Keys to the rise

First of all, we must highlight the drag effect that the FAAMG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google), which represent around 20% of the capitalization of the S&P 500. These technologies have been accompanied by other important companies in the sector, such as Netflix.

However, it is important to highlight regarding the main technology companies and the S&P 500 index that their high weighting has distorted the perception perceived by many investors regarding the stock markets. That 5 values ​​go up does not mean that all the values ​​are going up. This fact that seems obvious, has caused a distortion in the perception of investors about what has been happening for years on the stock markets.

For a few years now, the important deviation of the evolution of the 5 large companies with respect to the S&P 500 has been known. Above all, since 2013, the difference in the evolution of the index prices was very relevant if they were included in the index. or were excluded from it.

See the recent publication of Goldman Sachs Global, where the evolution of the five technology companies compared to the S&P 500 and the S & P495 (the S&P 500 excluding the 5 technology companies) is compared since January of this year:

Apart from the good behavior that technology has had during the pandemic, the main factorthat has moved the markets has beenliquidity injection.

In U.S.A, the Federal Reserve Bank (FED) and the Trump government have reacted forcefully to the effects of the pandemic and what they have done and continue to do is inject liquidity without stopping and when liquidity is carried out in similar amounts (7,165 billions of us) and in the same way, excess liquidity ends up in the financial markets.

Balance of the FED continues to grow

In Europe, the measures have been taken late due to the differences between the countries of the “North” and those of the “South” but in the end it seems that they are already on the way in two ways: from the ECB, Christine Lagarde announced this Thursday the endowment of the program of emergency purchases against the pandemic (PEPP) that will increase by 600 billion euros to a total of 1,350 billion euros. On the other hand, Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission announced two weeks ago a “Recovery Plan” consisting of the distribution of 750,000 million between grants and loans.

ECB balance and evolution of the German stock market index, the Dax. Bloomberg font.

All the world stock markets have reacted and the IBEX 35 has been one of the last, but it has done so strongly and well for the past two weeks.

The bullish lace It was put on Friday by bad data on employment in the US, although better than expected. The data boosted and accelerated the increases in the stock markets, since the data points to saying that perhaps the economy could have bottomed out. What it does not say is that the problem of the American economy is over.

Trump lacked time, to bombard tweets and arrogate himself as the architect of success, according to him of the improvement in employment.

Really good job reports. Great President Trump (joke but true)!

It is one of them, but you can find many more.

However, the employment data, even being better than expected, is a bad data and also suffers from an error.

The “error” of the employment data

The Washington Post explained it this morning:

“When the official US government jobs report for May came out on Friday, it included a note at the bottom saying there had been a major ‘error’ indicating that the unemployment rate should probably be higher than the rate widely 13.3% reported “

I continue to quote the WP: The special note said that if this “misclassification error” had not occurred, the “overall unemployment rate would have been approximately 3 percentage points higher than reported”, meaning that the unemployment rate it would be approximately 16.3 percent for May. But that would still be an improvement to an unemployment rate of around 19.7% for April, applying the same standards.

Where are the drawbacks to all of this?

The measures by the FED and the Trump administration were essential, what we do not know is to what extent the amounts are adequate, or if the way to do it is correct.

Warren Buffet in the presentation of results of his listed company Berkshire Ha. Already hinted that he did not agree with the path taken by the FED and did not know how this could end.

US monetary funds remain above 1 trillion despite significant outflows this week. That means that big investors are still afraid of what?

Who has entered the markets in a massive way?

Individual speculators who have massively taken long positions. These investors have multiplied especially in the US, countless trading accounts have been opened to “take advantage of market opportunities”. Platforms, very low cost and without cost like Robinhood, win thousands of accounts every day.

The graph shows the evolution of purchase contract openings (Calls) by small investors and speculators.

This is all very well, but overconfidence in the markets is very dangerous. The put / call ratio shows the coverage positions and when there is fear in the markets. The ratio is at the lowest levels since the 2000s, as shown by that overconfidence and, on the other hand, the fact that it is an indicator of contrary sentiment, which indicates that a correction is likely to occur, I am not saying that the markets are going to collapse but there could be some fright. In addition, within two weeks there are expiration dates of futures and options. We will have to be vigilant.

The levels: Technical analysis of the S&P 500, the Dax and the IBEX 35.

S&P 500 Index on daily chart

It has an area delimited between 3,181 and 3,212 that could cost you something to get through, or have a loan, but the road is practically clear to the all-time high.

It has clearly exceeded the 200 session average (SMA200). It could even go back to it and not be a problem to continue rising.

The Stochastic and the RSI show overbought but could spend days in the area without posing problems.

Dax Index and EURO STOXX 50 on daily chart

The Dax has clearly exceeded the average of 200 and has reached an area that may take a little more work to pass, delimited between 12,885 points and 13,000. From that area the path to maximums is practically clear.

The improvement in the automotive and banking sectors have improved a lot in the last two weeks, which has facilitated the significant increases in the index.

The EURO STOXX 50 faces the SMA200. You need to close above it to continue rising. Staying below her would complicate the Dax’s advance situation.

Both have the RSI going overbought but with no price divergence.

IBEX 35 index on daily chart

In two weeks he has gone from being in the lower part of the side that had him trapped to breaking the resistances that he had on the upside.

The reactivation of the banks and the support of the large IBEX 35 companies have contributed to leaving the side.

Up to 8,000 has the clear path and the most important resistance can be found between 8,400 points and 8,541, which also approximately coincide with the SMA200.

Stochastic shows no divergence

If the rest of the markets continue to advance, the Spanish selective could also do so.

In summary: There are fundamental issues that are of concern, but the technical aspect has changed radically for the better, opening hope that they can continue their recovery, despite the fact that the economy is taking a very different path.

The bags technically show signs of a lot of strength. If Trump does not complicate things, it is difficult for him to face the elections and the pandemic respects us, the stock markets could continue, at least until the publication of results.

