The press conference of the mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB), held on the morning of Sunday, 17, was surrounded by the expectation of a possible lockdown announcement in the city of São Paulo to contain the progress of the new coronavirus. That’s not what happened. The mayor made it clear that the decision for total closure must come from the state government, referring, at various times, to the lack of conditions for the city, alone, to adopt this measure.

“It is an issue that is being debated within the Health committee created by him (Governor João Doria), of which even the Secretary (municipal Health) Edson Aparecido is part of. It is a topic that we are debating with the state government” said Covas.

The mayor declared that the city’s health system is reaching its limit and that isolation is not being sufficient, but also said that it is impossible for the city, alone, to adopt the lockdown. Covas said he “has no police power” and that “we live in a metropolitan region”, with “more than 1,700 streets that start in one city and end in another”.

Interlocutors close to the mayor and governor João Doria (PSDB) saw in Covas’ speech a way to pressure the governor to adopt this measure as soon as possible, which is being analyzed by the health committee created by the state government to combat the coronavirus.

For political scientist Humberto Dantas, doctor at USP, researcher at FGV and head of education at the Center for Public Leadership (CLP), it is also possible to include a political calculation in this “no lockdown” in the city of São Paulo.

“From a political and economic point of view, there must be a lot of pressure not to do the lockdown in the city of São Paulo. We must not forget that this is an election year. This can be part of a party strategy. When declaring the lockdown, Covas may have electoral losses in the short term. The governor has no election on his horizon, “he says.

In addition to the political aspects, the failure to enact a total closure by the city also divides specialists. “The mayor is right in the sense that no city is an island, but, on the other hand, I believe that São Paulo would be a more influential than influenced city. In other words, the lockdown in São Paulo would have more positive effects for the entire region. than problems for the city of São Paulo. The city would be less affected by the others “, says Carlos Magno Castelo Branco, infectious disease and epidemiologist at Unesp and member of the State Contingency Committee.

As for the sanitary doctor and professor of hospital administration and health systems at FGV, Walter Cintra Ferreira, the mayor is correct with regard to the need to involve other cities in a lockdown. “He is right when he says that there is no way to talk about lockdown without the participation of other cities, mainly in the metropolitan region. In São Paulo, we move from one city to another without realizing it. This cannot be a solitary decision by the mayor. to be discussed at the regional level among the health departments. But, when we look at our bed occupancy rate, it’s clear that we need to think about lockdown. ”

Professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at USP Eliseu Alves Waldman, considers that decreeing the lockdown will be inevitable soon. “Just follow the situation regarding the occupation of beds in hospitals”. “The problem is that we are experiencing this pandemic with a very loud noise. I think the delay in assuming a lockdown is linked to that noise. If society is having trouble obeying something softer like quarantine, how will we succeed in a lockdown? ? “, he asks.

According to Waldman, the lockdown would need to imply a series of special policies aimed at the most vulnerable populations. “Educational and imposing activities are necessary. Otherwise, it will be a lockdown only obeyed by the middle class”, he says.

The epidemiologist and professor at the USP School of Medicine Paulo Lotufo defends the closure of the metropolitan region and agrees with the difficulties mentioned by the mayor, but believes that the city of São Paulo and the state government should adopt additional measures to contain the advance of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

“Large shopping centers should be completely blocked, they could think of a restriction on intercity buses, the use of sports centers and schools as a place of confinement for those who cannot isolate themselves at home, a limitation on the number of passengers on the Metro and at CPTM “, lists.

Projections made by Unicamp researchers indicate that the adoption of the lockdown will be inevitable if the isolation does not increase in the coming weeks. According to projections, by the end of April, the contagion rate was 1.49 for the state and 1.44 for the capital. In other words, every 100 São Paulo infected people transmitted the new coronavirus to almost 150 people, on average.

According to the study, it is necessary to reduce the rate of free contagion by 84%, which would be possible with at least 60% of social isolation combined with the mandatory use of good quality masks.

