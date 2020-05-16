The federal universities of São Paulo and the Federal Institute of the State launched a manifesto for the postponement of the National High School Examination (Enem) this year due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and its consequences. The entities ask for tests to be carried out only in the beginning of 2021.

Photo: Tânia Rêgo / Agência Brasil / Estadão Content

Enem enrollments started last Monday, 11, and continue until May 22. According to the dates published by MEC, there will be two editions in the race. Between November 1st and 8th (face-to-face version); and between 22 and 29 November (digital version).

In a note, the educational entities claim to be “notorious that the pandemic has greatly compromised the conditions of continuity and completion of the studies of students and high school students, potential candidates for the exam and who dream of the opportunity to access higher education.”

In the manifesto, deans and deans of Unifesp, UFSCar, UFABC and IFSP call for the responsible authorities to review the deadlines and periods of the Enem schedule. Among the requests is the extension or the creation of new deadlines for registration and, consequently, the postponement to “reasonable dates in the beginning of 2021”.

According to the manifesto, new dates would allow students to complete their studies this year and higher education institutions to reorganize themselves “to welcome their new students well next year”.

“Our goal is to prevent serious damage to high school students from accessing higher education who, due to the pandemic, are subject to very unequal conditions of social isolation and access to remote teaching tools, aggravated by enormous social inequalities. throughout Brazil and especially in the State of São Paulo “.

The entities also show concern for equal conditions among students. And remember that the postponement of exams for access to higher education “has already been adopted by several other countries, which recognized the damage that the pandemic causes in the routine of basic and higher education systems.”

Controversy



Last Friday, 15, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) released a technical note saying that the maintenance of the National High School Examination (Enem) during a coronavirus pandemic violates the Constitution. This is because, according to the 12 attorneys who sign the text, the distance education offered at that time is surrounded “by precariousness, diversity of situations and, mainly, inequality” – contrary to what the Federal Constitution establishes.

Education Minister Abraham Weintraub has insisted on keeping this year’s Enem date on November 1 and 8, despite requests from deputies, educators and even the federal universities themselves for the test to be postponed. Weintraub has even said that the exam “is a competition and it has become more difficult for everyone”.

Also on Friday, 15, the president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), Alexandre Lopes, did not rule out the possibility that the date of the National High School Examination (Enem) could be postponed, but stated that ” it would still be too early to discuss the issue “. Inep is responsible for applying Enem.

“The date of the race can be changed, but discussing it now is still premature. There are not enough elements to change it. It needs to be a more peaceful discussion and more for the future. The date cannot be changed several times. postponement requests I received, I had no suggestion of a date “, said Lopes, on Friday, during a live promoted by Evolucional, a company that uses technology to produce pedagogically simulated aligned to Enem.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.