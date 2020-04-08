By Swati Pandey and Colin Packham

SYDNEY, Apr 8 (.) – Australia’s coveted ‘AAA’ credit rating was threatened on Wednesday, the day the country’s parliament re-approved an emergency stimulus package of A $ 130 billion (€ 80 billion). dollars) to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian government and central bank have so far pledged A $ 320 billion in financial support, as the pandemic is causing company closings and many layoffs.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought Australia a severe economic and fiscal blow, “S&P said, lowering the country’s sovereign rating outlook from” AAA “to” negative “from” stable. “

“We expect the Australian economy to fall into recession for the first time in nearly 30 years, causing a substantial deterioration in the government’s fiscal margin,” the agency said.

The triple A credit rating is awarded only to a select group of countries with the world’s strongest finances. This maximum rating means that a country can easily meet its financial commitments, has the lowest risk of default and can borrow money cheaper.

($ 1 = A $ 1.6226)

