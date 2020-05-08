The state of São Paulo should register a total of 9 thousand to 11 thousand killed by the coronavirus until May 31, when the number of cases of Covid-19 in São Paulo should be between 90 thousand and 100 thousand, said on Friday fair the interim coordinator of the Coronavirus Contingency Center of São Paulo, Dimas Covas.

“This considering 55% of social exclusion. If this is lower, obviously these numbers will be worse,” said Covas, who took over the coordination of the center due to the license application from infectologist David Uip, who is recovering from health problems that arose. after he contracted and recovered from Covid-19, in a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the São Paulo government.

Shortly before, at the same press conference, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced the extension of the quarantine in the state until May 31, discarding the possibility that he had announced last month of gradually reopening sectors of the economy affected by measures to combat the virus from the 11th.

According to a number from the State Health Department, São Paulo currently has 41,830 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 3,416 deaths.

The occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units across the state is 70%, while in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, the rate is 89.6%.

Adherence to social isolation in the state has been down and 50% on weekdays in the state.

