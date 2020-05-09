(Bloomberg) – In its latest levitation feat, US stocks are poised to make their biggest rally for the earnings season in six years.

Impressive, or ridiculous, depending on your opinion, considering it happened as American companies reported a 16% profit drop, the worst since the financial crisis. Since companies began disclosing results, the S&P 500 has risen 6%, the highest at this point in the cycle since 2014, and the second highest since 2009. It rose 3.5% this week, extending a gain from March to 30% and pushing Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. to records.

Suddenly, an upturn that experts insisted showed all the characteristics of being condemned begins to resemble the kind of advance that is permanent. While rapidly reversing 20% ​​hikes are common in bear markets, 30% gains have only crumbled twice – both in the 1929-1932 era, according to oug Ramsey of Leuthold. Of the previous 22 cyclical bear markets in the past 120 years, all but one could have been “declared dead” when earnings exceeded 30%, he wrote in a report.

“That’s what the percentage gain would say, that the odds are biased to make it a bull market only by virtue of the size of the measure,” says Ramsey, chief investment officer at the firm. “But it is not normal.”

If the March 23 low remains, the 33-day, 34% drop from the February high would mark the shortest bear market on record.

While the technology captures all the attention, there is evidence that another trusted partner of the bulls, the Federal Reserve, is the real reason for the progress. At a time when demand is evaporating as millions of workers lose their jobs and bankruptcies multiply, companies with the toughest credit will not stop rising in the stock market. Small caps have just gathered a third week of earnings and the companies with the highest default risk are outperforming those with the best credit health by a factor of five during the period.

All of this as the economy heads into what is likely to be the deepest recession in at least eight decades, when more than a third of S&P 500 companies withdrew their financial guidance, and buybacks and dividends are shrinking by thousands of millions of dollars.

The Fed’s hand is visible at all turning points. Days after accelerating bond purchases in mid-March, the benchmark equity index halted a 34% decline in five weeks. When the Fed announced its plans to buy bond ETFs in early April, the shares gained additional momentum, under the leadership of companies with unstable finances or those most affected by the pandemic, such as energy and retailers.

As for the impact on the earnings season, consider a model developed by Bank of America, which tracks the S&P 500’s price-earnings ratios at times like now, when earnings are almost impossible to predict. Historically, the more uncertainty there is about future earnings, the less investors will be willing to pay for the shares, according to strategists led by Benjamin Bowler.

Currently, that is not the case. The confusion over what companies will report right now is more pronounced than at any other time since the financial crisis. But at 22 times the profit forecast, the S&P 500 is trading at a multiple not seen since the dot-com bubble.

“Stocks are betting on a record short recession (despite forecasts for almost the worst in history) or on the Fed buying stocks, believing fundamentals don’t matter,” Bowler wrote in a note earlier this week. “There may be a time to co-invest in stocks with the Fed, but it will surely be at lower prices.”

That idea, which after a rebound of $ 2 trillion that the Fed will buy shares, surprises many people.

“It’s a dangerous game,” says Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA. “You don’t fight the Fed, but trying to predict what will happen is dangerous, especially when you bet on something that has never been done.”

Read more

Fed President Jerome Powell has little appetite to invest directly in stocks and could instead impose the burden on Congress, he said.

But not everyone rules out the possibility. According to Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at INTL FCStone, the Fed is likely to eventually have to enter the stock market. Liquidity-strapped companies that shy away from buybacks will leave a permanent gap of more than $ 500 billion in the supply and demand landscape for capital, he says, and demographic aging also means less stock buying.

“I only see one possible actor, and it’s the Fed. I’m sure it’s there, but it’s at a lower price,” says Deluard on the Bloomberg podcast “What Goes Up.”

In the absence of something like that, does any valuation argument justify the actions by now? There is one, though it has rarely been more controversial: the methodology sometimes called the Fed model, which compares corporate earnings to bond yields. By that measure, the S&P 500’s return on earnings, the amount of earnings it makes relative to stock prices, is more than 4 percentage points above 10-year Treasury bond payments. All things being equal, it shows that stocks have better prices than 92% of the time since 1990.

The relative value advantage is a big bullish case for strategists like JPMorgan Marko Kolanovic. “We estimate that the impact of the Fed’s easing on both rates and credit far outweighs the temporary impact on corporate earnings by valuing the US market through discounted earnings,” Kolanovic wrote in a note Thursday. His team advised investors to favor risky assets like credit and stocks, and said the S&P 500 is likely to hit a record high in the first half of 2021.

Original Note: S&P Rally Reaches Escape Speed ​​Amid Worst Earnings Since Crisis

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 51 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 52 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.