In an exceptional press conference held this Sunday, 17, the mayor of São Paulo resumed the traditional rotation scheme, which takes effect from next Monday, 18th, and announced that it tries to anticipate the holidays of Corpus Christi (June 11) and Black Consciousness (November 20) to increase social isolation, but he appealed to the population to stay at home to contain the progress of the coronavirus. “São Paulo needs to slow down even more the pace to reduce contagion. I still have the use of municipal holidays up my sleeve,” said Bruno Covas (PSDB).

The decision was made because the expansion of the rotation, to 50% of the fleet, had no impact on the increase in social isolation. According to Covas, it was possible to take 1,270 vehicles a day off the streets and there was a 5.5% decrease in bus passengers, but the average isolation rate did not rise. “But that cannot be an excuse for people to feel free to resume circulation around the city. We need to expand the isolation, we need it fast and we are running out of alternatives,” said Covas.

“It is a contradiction to be the mayor of the most dynamic city in the country, the symbolic city of work, the symbolic city of entrepreneurship, to ask the city to stop, step on the brake and try even harder to tighten the belt. That is my request. “I am not going to omit. That is my choice, my duty. It is hard to believe that some prefer the population to be subjected to Russian roulette. Indifference in the face of death is unseemly, it is a crime of responsibility, it is against our Constitution.” federal. There is no other way at the moment we are. There is no better vaccine. Before we think about opening it, we need to stop. ”

Comparing the last Friday, 15, with the previous, the gain was only two percentage points, 48%, compared to 46%. But when compared to the weekly average, it turns out that “we are on the same insufficient line”, he said. This Saturday, the State of São Paulo surpassed China in the number of deaths by covid-19. There are already 4,688 victims, 2,792 in the capital. The city has not been able to achieve levels of isolation considered safe to prevent the transmission of covid-19, even with the measures adopted by the municipal and state governments and with the expansion of car rotation to 50% of the fleet since last Monday, 11.

In the last week, there has not been a single working day on which the social isolation index among the population of the capital has reached a minimum of 50%. Only weekends and holidays have reached this number throughout the month of May. The last time the city of São Paulo had this level of isolation during the week was more than a month ago, on April 15th.

This Saturday, 16, the bulletin released by the State Health Department showed that hospitals in the capital have already reached 89% occupancy in ICU beds. On April 30, that number was also reached and patients from Greater São Paulo began to be transferred to the interior of the state.

The ideal level of social isolation advocated by the government is 70%, while 60% would be an “acceptable” index. On the last 8, Health Secretary José Henrique Germann had already warned that, if that number remained below 55%, there would be “problems in patient care”.

On Monday, 11, Covas implemented the 24-hour rotation throughout the capital, in an attempt to increase the index of social isolation in the municipality, after roadblocks failed to reduce this rate. The measure, despite having reduced traffic at peak times, resulted in an increase in passengers on public transport.

So far, lockdown or “total isolation” has already been implemented in Fortress, capital of Ceará; in 33 cities in Tocatins; throughout the state of Amapá; in Recife and in four other cities in Pernambuco; in four municipalities in the São Luís Metropolitan Region, in Maranhão; in ten cities in Pará; and Campos dos Goytacazes, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro.

Until last Friday, 15, at least 32 municipalities in Greater São Paulo declared themselves against the lockdown, according to a survey by Estadão. The only mayor who was in favor of the measure was Gabriel Maranhão (Citizenship), from Rio Grande da Serra.

