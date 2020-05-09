For the second time, São Paulo registered a rate of only 46% of social isolation. It is the lowest number since the quarantine was implemented and the index had already been reached once, on Thursday, April 30. The rate released by the state government on Saturday, 9, refers to Friday, 8, and is based on cell phone data from users in the 104 largest cities in the state, with more than 70 thousand inhabitants.

Vehicle traffic on Avenida 23 de Maio, south of São Paulo, this Friday morning (8), during the quarantine period in force in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: FÁBIO VIEIRA / FOTORUA / Estadão Content

The rate was registered exactly on the same day that the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced the extension of the quarantine throughout the state. The measure took effect until the 31st of this month and was taken precisely taking into account the low levels of social isolation and also the pressure on the public health system. Doria called the scene “bleak”.

The State of São Paulo has had rates below 50% (this number only goes up at the weekend). The government’s target is 60% and the ideal number is 70%, in order to prevent a collapse of the health system. But few municipalities reach the goal.

In the capital of São Paulo, also in view of the low levels of isolation, Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), determined a rotation that foresees greater restriction of circulation in the city and begins to be effective from Monday, 11. With the measure, the city hall wants to take 50% of the cars off the streets. Cars with even end plates can only drive on even days. And cars with odd end plates, on odd days.

Epicenter of the disease in the country, the State of São Paulo concentrates the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths. According to the balance of the State Department of Health this Friday, 8, there are already 3,416 dead and 41,830 confirmed cases. In Greater São Paulo, the occupancy of ICU beds is already 89.6%. In the State, it is 70%.

