A 1 year old child died as a result of the new coronavirus in the city of São Paulo, according to a note released this Thursday, 14, by the state government. The victim had a history of comorbidity, which has not yet been detailed by official bodies. It is the second death of a child registered only this week in the State of Sao Paulo.

In all, five children have died in Sao Paulo per Covid-19. The first two cases were registered in São Paulo: a 7-month-old baby, who also had a history of another disease, and a 1-year-old child. The third victim, aged 9, lived in Penápolis, inside. The fourth death was confirmed last Monday, 11, and was a 4-year-old child, living in Francisco Morato, in the metropolitan region.

Lethality among children is 0.8%, almost eight percentage points less than among the elderly, a range in which the index is 8.5%. Deaths continue to be concentrated in patients aged 60 or over, totaling 73.1% of deaths.

In addition to age, the main risk factors associated with covid-19 mortality are heart disease (58.9% of deaths), diabetes mellitus (43.8%), neurological disease (11.4%), kidney disease (11 %) and pneumopathy (9.9%).

Other factors identified are immunosuppression, obesity, asthma and hematological and hepatic diseases. These risk factors were identified in 3,474 people who died from the coronavirus, which corresponds to 80.5% of the total.

Sao Paulo remains the epicenter of the disease in the country. As of this Wednesday, 4,100 deaths have been recorded, with a lethality rate of 9% – higher than the national average of 7%. Infection cases exceed 50 thousand across the state.

