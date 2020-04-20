SÃO PAULO – The government of the State of São Paulo counted 1,037 deaths from the new coronavirus in a balance sheet published on Monday, 20. There are 22 more cases than the one published on Sunday, 19. The total number of positive tests for the disease reached 14,580. In the State, this Monday, there are 6,032 people admitted to wards and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with the symptoms of the disease, among confirmed and suspected cases.

According to the government, in the last 20 days, the total number of infected people has been multiplied by five. On April 1, São Paulo registered 2,891 confirmed cases of the disease, compared to the current almost 14,600. The death toll increased sixfold in the same period. On the first day of this month, there were 164 confirmed deaths.

As of Friday, there were more than 7,000 tests in the queue for analysis on the public network coordinated by the Butantan Institute. On Saturday, a load of 525 tests from South Korea arrived in the state to try to shorten the queue.

“Among the fatal victims, there are 614 men and 423 women. Deaths continue to be concentrated in patients aged 60 or over, totaling 78.2% of deaths”, informs, by note, the State Department of Health. 272 ​​victims had between 70 and 79 years and 231 were between 60 and 69.

“Outside this group of elderly people, there is also high mortality among people aged 50 to 59 (120 of the total), followed by the 40 to 49 (60), 30 to 39 (35), 20 to 29 (8) and 10 age groups to 19 (3) “, also according to the state government.

Also according to the government, “the main risk factors associated with mortality are heart disease (61.8% of deaths), diabetes mellitus (42.9%), pneumopathy (14.5%), neurological disease (11.9 %) and kidney disease (10.7%). Other factors identified are immunosuppression, obesity, asthma and hematological diseases and liver disease “.

