The credit risk rating agency S&P placed the BBB- rating attributed to Embraer in a negative note after the failure in the agreement to sell the division of the commercial area of ​​the Brazilian company to the North American Boeing.

Although it noted that Embraer has a strong cash position, with $ 3.3 billion, S&P considered that the company should report weaker credit metrics in 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation market, with a likely drop in the volume of deliveries and a reduction in support services.

“In addition, we consider a slower production pace than usual, which can result in significant working capital needs,” said S&P in the report.

The credit appraiser believes that Embraer’s situation should gradually return to normal by the end of the year, with regular operations resuming from the third quarter onwards.

But with the expected drop in the volume of orders, S&P believes in increasing pressure on Embraer’s financial leverage, which already exceeds expectations, above 3 times in 2020, compared to 2.2 times in 2019, measured by the net debt ratio / EBITDA.

Earlier, Embraer executives said in a conference call that the company remains solid and that the company has so far had no aircraft orders canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

S&P also said that it could downgrade the company’s ratings in the coming months if Embraer’s medium to long-term scenario worsens, implying an Ebitda debt ratio above 3 times in 2021.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

