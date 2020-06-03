The João Doria government (PSDB) released this Wednesday, 3, a projection on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in June. She points out that the total number of infected people can more than double by the next 30 days, and could be between 190 thousand and 265 thousand cases, compared to the current 123 thousand cases currently registered. According to the vice-governor, Rodrigo Garcia (DEM), the partial reopening process of some regions of the state, called Plano São Paulo, was done considering these data.

“There is no surprise in the figures presented and they are part of this planning in the area of ​​Health,” said Garcia, when stating that the reopening actions have already considered the impact that these new cases will bring to the state’s health system.

According to the government, in April the total number of cases of the disease increased tenfold, from 2,981 to more than 30,000 cases. In May, the increase was smaller, three times, growing from 30 thousand to about 118 thousand cases. The projections in the health area, according to Garcia considering the reopening plan, is that the disease still grows between 1.7 times and 2.4 times until June 30.

In addressing the plan, the secretary of Economic and Social Development, Patrícia Ellen, said that the State should be prepared for an alternation between movements of greater commercial opening and moments in which it will be necessary to regress, returning to adopt more severe measures of social distancing, to ensure safe opening.

“Depending on the evolution of the regions, it is possible that the restrictive measures will become smaller, but it is possible to do the opposite and there will be a tightening of the restriction. The transition stage needs this awareness”, said Patrícia.

In the presentation made this Wednesday, Patrícia indicated that, next week, 12 regions of the State should have the same classification (between red, orange, yellow, green and blue) that they obtained this week. Two regions, Bauru and Barretos, which are in the yellow phase, should regress to the yellow phase. The regions of Registro, Taubaté and Baixada Santista, which are in the red phase, should evolve into the yellow phase next week.

Doria pointed out that the State Public Ministry will be called upon to take measures against mayors from the interior of the state who decide to adopt liberation measures that are different from those provided for in the plan.

The governor opened the press conference, which took place at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in the south side of the capital, saying that “there is no general release” in the State, in a reference to the São Paulo Plan, saying that “the resumption of the economy will be done safe and sensitive way “. Without being questioned about it, he said that “there is no pressure” coming from either mayors, parliamentarians or businessmen to speed up the reopening, stating that “the worst way” to achieve with him, and with Mayor Bruno Covas, would be through pressure.

Deaths exceed 8 thousand cases



São Paulo registered more 282 deaths in the last 24 hours, making the total number of deaths by covid-19 reach 8,276. Deaths ranged from 118,295 to 123,483.

At the press conference, the governor also said that the State had made an agreement with the water, gas and energy concessionaires to avoid cutting off the supply of these services until July 31, even for defaulting customers. It is an action focused on the low-income population that was made, according to Doria, through an agreement with the companies. “There is no imposition, there is understanding,” said the governor.

