The world is going through a frightening crisis due to the global pandemic of Covid-19, which affects the world quickly and overwhelmingly, causing a very serious public health problem. Deputy Itamar Borges, coordinator of the Parliamentary Front of Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals and a member of Alesp’s Health Food, has been working and managing resources, monitoring all actions and suggesting important measures to mitigate the effects of the new coronavirus on people’s lives and the economy, in addition to supporting demands from city halls and hospitals in their region.

Photo: disclosure / DINO

Itamar Borges requested, among other demands, urgency in the release of requests for parliamentary amendments destined for Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals in the State. “The intention is to streamline the process and make the resource go directly to the hospital units, reducing bureaucracy, so that they can buy equipment to face Covid-19, such as the mechanical respirator and pay for care,” explains the deputy .

In São Paulo, which concentrates about ¼ of the Brazilian population, there are many initiatives to contain the disease. The State Government will transfer R $ 309 million to fight the coronavirus in the 645 municipalities in São Paulo.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Itamar Borges has been in frequent contact with members of the staff of the State Contingency Center, the Secretariat of Health and with mayors in his region. The parliamentarian highlights the work, initiative and actions of the Government of SP, of the City Halls and Chambers, of the federal and state deputies, of public and private entities and especially of the population.

“The moment is for unity, to think about the collective and to contribute. Covid-19 is a worldwide concern, a global public health problem, and the cure for the disease has not yet been found, so it is essential that we follow all the recommendations that are passed daily “, says Itamar.

With 45.5 million inhabitants, São Paulo is the most populous state in Brazil. The number corresponds to 21.8% of the country’s total population, which has 208.5 million inhabitants, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The population survey serves as a reference for social, economic and demographic indicators.

Deputy Itamar also stresses that the public health system is expected to be overwhelmed by this pandemic, due to the Covid-19 treatment and also due to the postponement of procedures related to other diseases.

“São Paulo is a state full of diversity and most municipalities are unprepared to attend, in the public network, serious cases of patients infected by the coronavirus. Therefore, it is essential to guarantee resources and approve emergency measures to prevent the health system from entering. collapsing “, concludes Itamar Borges.

Website: http://itamarborges.com.br/

See too:

See the best young people in the world, according to the Goal website

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

