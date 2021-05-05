S&P launches cryptocurrency indices based on Bitcoin and Ethereum

The S&P Dow Jones Indices has launched three cryptocurrency-based indices: the S&P Digital Market Indices.

First, the S&P Bitcoin Index (SPBTC) is naturally based on the performance of Bitcoin (BTC). Second, the S&P Ethereum Index (SPETH) is based on Ethereum (ETH).

Meanwhile, the S&P Cryptocurrency MegaCap Index (SPCMC) tracks the performance of both BTC and ETH. However, it is also weighted by market capitalization.

The intent of these cryptocurrency indices is to track the performance of cryptocurrencies. Specifically, those listed on known transparent exchanges.

They are those that meet minimum liquidity and market capitalization criteria. The stated objective of the indices, According to S&P DJ, it is “bringing transparency to the emerging cryptocurrency market.”

The world’s leading index provider had declared in late 2020 that it would launch cryptocurrency indices in 2021.

They also said that later this year the indices would include additional currencies and broader-based indices.

In addition to large-cap and broad market benchmarks, this will eventually include the coverage of up to 550 cryptocurrencies.

Justification of the Digital Market Indices

As cryptocurrency investment increases, institutional investors have felt an increasing need to provide their clients with the tools they need “to access and evaluate this emerging technology-driven asset class.”

When launching the digital market indices, S&P DJI wants to mitigate some risks associated with the volatile market. According to Peter Roffman, global director of innovation and strategy, S&P Dow Jones Index:

“Traditional financial markets and digital assets are no longer mutually exclusive markets […] As cryptocurrency becomes more common, investors now have access to reliable and transparent benchmarks backed by institutional quality price data. “

To determine the validity of cryptocurrency prices, Lukka provides the data used for the indices. The New York-based firm is a provider of data, accounting, and encryption software.

Specifically, the data comes from their Lukka Reference Data and Lukka Prime products. The latter takes the end-of-price data at 4:00 EST for the index calculation.

According to the announcement, Lukka is a provider of crypto data services for institutions. These include fund managers and fund auditors, who serve over 160 crypto funds.

The company’s investors include S&P Global, as well as billionaire investor George Soros and accounting advisor CPA.com.

