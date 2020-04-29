The stocking of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in São Paulo is already reflected in primary health care. In health posts in the regions of Brasilândia, in the north, and Sapopemba, in the east, which are most affected by the covid-19, network employees report difficulty in locating hospital beds to transfer the most serious patients, which was not the case a week ago.

According to these employees, Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Ambulatory Medical Assistance Units (AMAs) have lost the so-called “reference”, the hospitals to which these units are directed to transfer patients who need more complex care. It has been common for the referral hospital to be full. Thus, the posts have to make requests for vacancies to the City Hall, which takes a few hours to respond. The vacancy that arrives can be for another municipal hospital, nearest, or for state units.

“If you need to intubate a patient while you wait, we can even do it. We have a respirator here. But the unit closes at 10 pm. There is no employee afterwards. What are we going to do with the patient?” Asks the AMA Jardim Tietê employee, at Sapopemba region.

“We transferred patients to the hospitals of (Parada de) Taipas and Cachoeirinha”, explained the employee of another AMA, in Brasilândia. “Yesterday (Monday), we transferred a patient to the Anhembi field hospital, which was less serious. Three others took ‘a lot’ for us to transfer.” The patients ended up being sent to different units.

“If the person has a little fever, has a low oxygenation, and has had symptoms for a few days, I can send them to the field hospital. Before, they required the patient’s tomography, and we don’t do the exam Now, they don’t demand more and I can apply for a place in the system “, said a coordinator from the east. “But, for a more serious case, I should send it to the Emergency Department of São Mateus. In the last few days, it’s been taking a long time to transfer.”

An aggravating factor, according to an AMA Jardim Paulistano official, in the Brasilândia region, is that “the patients who are coming this week are more serious, have more symptoms and are worse”. In this way, they reach the basic network already needing the transfer.

Isolation

In one of the units, there are three offices that have been transformed into an isolation room, where patients are waiting for the transfer. In the east, “a woman arrived today, an employee here at AMA, who had oxygenation in 40. She passed out,” said an official. She was rushed to the State Hospital of Sapopemba in an AMA ambulance.

In none of the four places visited this Tuesday by the State, however, there were reports of patients who died waiting for a vacancy or transfers. Sought to comment on the reports of patients’ transfer difficulties, the City of São Paulo did not speak until 8 pm.

