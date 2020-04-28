Information was released at a press conference held by the State Department of Health on Tuesday, 28. There were 224 new deaths. Total reaches 2,049 deaths and there are 24,041 confirmed cases of the disease

(in update)

SÃO PAULO – State with the highest number of cases of the new coronavirus in the country, São Paulo recorded a record of deaths from the disease, with 224 deaths, an increase of 12% in relation to the number released on Monday. With that, São Paulo already counts 2,049 deaths. The information was released at a news conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes. “As we do not have a test queue, this means that these new cases were from the last days,” stated the state secretary of Health, José Henrique Germann.

Head of the Covid-19 Contingency Center in the state, infectious disease Davi Uip stated that “the death balance in the last 24 hours is the most important so far.”

The State has 24,041 confirmed cases of the disease, with 2,300 new cases, an increase of 11%.

According to the balance sheet, 81% of the ICU beds in Greater São Paulo are occupied. In the State, this rate is 61.7%. According to Germann, 1,437 people are admitted to the ICU. In the infirmary, there are 1,800 inpatients. The occupancy rate in these beds is 44.5% in the state and 70% in the metropolitan region.

Asked about the possibility of easing the quarantine in the State, which is valid until May 10 for the 645 municipalities in the State, both Germann and Uip said that this flexibility is still under analysis.

“There is no possibility of relaxation before the 10th and this is for the whole state,” said Uip.

“We are quarantined until the 10th. What is in charge (about flexibilization) are the numbers and data that we analyze every day,” said Germann.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.