SÃO PAULO – São Paulo recorded this Thursday, 30, the lowest rate of social isolation in the quarantine, with only 46%. The number was released on Friday afternoon, 1, by the state government. The social isolation rate is measured based on cell data from 104 cities with more than 70 thousand inhabitants and the data are always related to the previous day.

The drop in the rate has been worrying the Doria management, given the advance of the new coronavirus in the state. In recent days, the rate has remained at 48% and has lit up a “warning sign”. According to the state government, the target is a rate of 60% and the ideal, to avoid the collapse of the health system, would be a rate of 70%.

This Friday, Greater São Paulo already had 89% of the ICU beds occupied and decided to start transferring patients to the countryside this weekend. In the State, the occupancy rate of ICU beds was 69.3%.

Epicenter of the disease in the country, São Paulo has 2,511 deaths from the new coronavirus, 136 registered in the last 24 hours, and 30,374 confirmed cases, according to a bulletin released this Friday by the State Department of Health. According to the folder, there were almost 6 deaths confirmed per hour since Thursday.

Also according to the survey, 151 cities in São Paulo have at least one case of death from the disease. And half of the cities already have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) has already stated that, with this index of social isolation, it will not be possible to relax the quarantine, especially in the metropolitan region. The quarantine was implemented in São Paulo on March 24 and is valid until May 10. The decree provides for the operation of essential services only in the 645 municipalities of the State.

The head of the Covid-19 Contingency Center, the infectologist David Uip, has already stated that the increase in deaths is related to the drop in this isolation rate. “In the beginning, when we discussed isolation, we relied on work from other countries. Now, our numbers are overwhelming. If you have a social isolation rate of 50% more, there is a positive impact on the curve of infected, sick and deaths. The more, the better. That equation is done, “he said in an interview this week.

